Rain lashes the UAE: Is the worst of the weather still to come?

Motorists warned as UAE braces for further downpours and hazardous conditions
Sharjah: Heavy rain swept across parts of the UAE on Wednesday, including Fujairah, Al Ain and several areas of Sharjah, with the National Centre of Meteorology warning of further downpours, thunderstorms, possible hail and strong winds over the next 24 hours.
The NCM said the unsettled conditions were expected to continue into Thursday, November 12, with rainfall potentially becoming heavy in some areas and wind speeds reaching 55 kilometres per hour, raising dust and reducing visibility.
Rainfall was reported in Mleiha, Al Madam, Al Badayer and Shawka in Sharjah, as well as parts of Fujairah and Al Ain, including Khatm Al Shiklah and Malaqat. Videos shared on social media showed heavy showers and rain-soaked roads in several areas.
The NCM issued orange and yellow weather alerts on Wednesday, warning of convective clouds and potentially hazardous conditions in affected areas.
The Ministry of Interior also issued a nationwide warning, urging motorists to reduce their speed and residents to stay away from valleys, flood-prone areas and places where rainwater collects. It advised the public to avoid going out to sea or visiting beaches during the unsettled weather.
The ministry warned that rain and winds of varying intensity could be accompanied by thunder, lightning and occasional hail, with reduced visibility posing an additional risk to motorists.
The weather system is bringing cooler conditions to the UAE, with temperatures declining in two stages. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the first drop of about 2°C was expected on Tuesday, November 10, with a further decrease of 2°C to 3°C forecast for Thursday, November 12.
The NCM attributed the unstable weather to a weak surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system. Moisture-laden winds and clouds moving towards the UAE are contributing to the development of convective clouds capable of producing heavy localised rainfall.
Despite the unsettled conditions, temperatures remained relatively high on Wednesday, with the NCM recording a maximum of 35.2°C in Al Quaa, Al Ain, at 1.45pm.
Further heavy showers are expected on Thursday, November 12, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and convective clouds bringing intermittent rainfall to scattered areas. Some locations could experience heavy downpours, while winds are forecast to reach 55km/h, causing blowing dust. Seas will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.
Conditions are expected to improve on Friday, November 13, with partly cloudy skies and some clouds developing over eastern areas. However, strong northwesterly winds could continue to affect the country, reaching speeds of 45km/h and raising dust. The Arabian Gulf is forecast to remain very rough to rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough.
Partly cloudy weather is expected to continue on Saturday, November 14, with northwesterly to southwesterly winds reaching 45km/h at times. Blowing dust could affect visibility in some areas, while seas will remain rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.
By Sunday, November 15, conditions are forecast to improve further, with generally fair to partly cloudy skies across the country. Winds are expected to ease slightly but could still reach 40km/h at times. The Arabian Gulf will remain rough, while conditions in the Oman Sea are expected to become slight.
The forecast indicates that the greatest risk of heavy rainfall is concentrated on Wednesday and Thursday, although strong winds, blowing dust and rough sea conditions could persist into the weekend.
Meanwhile, Sharjah City Municipality has stepped up preparations to deal with rainfall and potential flooding, mobilising 1,100 personnel and making 580 water tankers and 180 mobile pumps available to respond to emergencies.
Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, director-general of Sharjah City Municipality and chairman of its Higher Committee for Rain Emergencies, said the city had been divided into five operational sectors, each assigned a specialised team to ensure a rapid response to reports of flooding and water accumulation.
The municipality has also established 70 rainwater collection basins, cleaned 40,000 drainage openings and installed nine additional pumping stations along major roads to improve drainage capacity.
Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, director of technical services and deputy chairman of the committee, explained that the preparations included 180 municipality-owned tankers and 400 supplied by private companies, as well as additional equipment to remove accumulated rainwater.
Recovery vehicles and heavy machinery have also been made available to assist motorists whose vehicles break down or become stranded in flooded areas, and to clear obstructions from roads.
The municipality urged residents to report weather-related emergencies and water accumulation through its 24-hour contact centre on 993.
Authorities have called on residents to follow official weather updates and exercise caution while travelling, particularly in areas vulnerable to flash flooding.