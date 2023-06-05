1. UAE: Hot, dusty weather, mercury to hit 46°C

Clouds will appear Eastward and Southward by afternoon, says Met Office

Read more ➜

2. Dh800 fine for driver inattention in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police release video showing an accident due to distracted driving

Read more ➜

3. On job loss insurance, 12-month validity is a must

Any job loss claims submitted by ILOE policyholders until early 2024 will be rejected

Read more ➜

4. Saudi: Facilities to deliver Zamzam to Hajj pilgrims unveiled

Over 950 workers, fleet of vehicles mobilised to serve the pilgrims.

Read more ➜

5. At what age do we start feeling old? Is there really an age?

There’s a lot more to ageing than just physical signs.

Read more ➜