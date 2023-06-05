1. UAE: Hot, dusty weather, mercury to hit 46°C
Clouds will appear Eastward and Southward by afternoon, says Met Office
2. Dh800 fine for driver inattention in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Police release video showing an accident due to distracted driving
3. On job loss insurance, 12-month validity is a must
Any job loss claims submitted by ILOE policyholders until early 2024 will be rejected
4. Saudi: Facilities to deliver Zamzam to Hajj pilgrims unveiled
Over 950 workers, fleet of vehicles mobilised to serve the pilgrims.
5. At what age do we start feeling old? Is there really an age?
There’s a lot more to ageing than just physical signs.