Dubai: The UAE Traffic Law has been updated with new additions to achieve greater safety during emergecies and poor weather conditions.
The Ministry of Interior on its social media account explained that the new additions are to prioritise community safety and the implementation of preventive measures to secure roads.
The changes have been made to Article 1 of Ministerial Resolution No. 130 of 1997 and the Implementing Regulations of Federal Law No. 21 of 1995.
These updates aim to amend specific provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 to include additional points that enhance traffic safety during emergencies, valley rainwater flow, rainfall and several other situations
The new fines range from Dh1,000 to Dh2,000 in addition to the imposition of traffic points.
Gathering near valleys, floods and dams during rainy weather: Dh1,000 fine and six traffic points.
Entering flooded valleys, regardless of their level of danger: Dh2,000 fine, 23 traffic points and 60-days vehicle impoundment.
Obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic; or ambulance and rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains; and in flooded valleys: Dh1,000 fine, four traffic points and 60-days vehicle impoundment.