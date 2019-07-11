5,376 cars were impounded for one week in first half of 2019 for having old tyres

Airport Road in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: Police have issued a fresh warning to motorists against using vehicles with old or expired tyres.

In a public service announcement, Abu Dhabi Police reminded motorists that they will be penalised with a Dh500 fine, four black points and have their vehicle impounded for one week if caught using unfit tyres.

The traffic and patrols directorate at Abu Dhabi Police pointed out that from January to June 2019, two people were killed, eight sustained moderate injuries and four others were slightly injured in seven traffic accidents caused by the explosion of tyres.

During the same period, as many as 5,376 vehicles were fined and seized in Abu Dhabi for having damaged or expired tyres.

Police urged motorists to examine their vehicles tyres on a regular basis, check the air pressure and to ensure their cars pass the vehicle renewal test.

“Any damages or cracks can lead to serious traffic accidents, and may result in severe injuries and even death,” cautioned Abu Dhabi Police.