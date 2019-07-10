Most accidents during the UAE summer are caused by exploding tyres, say Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: Police are offering free tyre inspections until mid-July as part of a safety campaign to reduce the number of summer-related traffic accidents.

Brigadier Salim Bin Barak Al Dhaheri, deputy director of the traffic and patrols department at Abu Dhabi Police, said that old tyres can explode due to a rise in temperatures, pointing out that these types of accidents are the most common during July and August.

In cooperation with Al Masaood Tyres, Abu Dhabi Police are carrying out free tyre checks at Adnoc petrol stations in the areas of the Corniche, Al Mushrif, Al Reem Islands, Mahwi, Al Samha and Khalifa City.

The safety campaign comes in the framework of the Abu Dhabi Police's summer campaign, aimed to provide traffic safety to reduce the causes of traffic accidents during summer.

He said that the campaign aims to educate drivers about whether their tyres are safe, or require to be changed.

The validity of a car tyre is five years from its date of manufacturing irrespective of use, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai.

Recent statistics released by Enoc Tasjeel also showed that in 2017, the main reason for cars failing the mandatory vehicle registration test was the tyre condition, followed by the brakes, body condition, emissions, and steering assembly.