A UAE resident took to Twitter to thank Dubai Police for their roadside assistance

Four Dubai Police officials stopped to help a Dubai-based resident Nadeem Gazdar change his car tyre. Image Credit: Gulf News

Also in this package

Dubai: Changing a flat tyre in the middle of a busy UAE road is no easy feat.

And the labourious task becomes even more exasperating during the summer in temperatures of 46°C and a humidity level that hovers around 80 per cent.

A Dubai-based motorist who was on his way to Al Ain faced an unexpected surprise while he was mentally preparing himself to change a flat tyre on the highway.

To Nadeem Gazdar's delight, a police patrol happened to pass by and offer their assistance.

Gazdar took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the help Dubai Police offered last Sunday, which involved the assistance of not only two police officers, but two high ranking officials as well.

To the delight of Dubai resident Nadeem Gazdar, a police patrol happened to pass by and offer their assistance. Image Credit: Supplied

‏”Well done Dubai police. Today I was going to Al Ain from Dubai [and] on the way my car’s tyre burst and alhumdullilah we were safe,” said Gazdar.

Dubai Police lending a helping hand. Image Credit: Supplied

“Within 5 minutes Dubai police came and helped us. They themselves changed my car’s tyre.”

Dubai Police stopped for a motorist who faced tyre trouble while heading to Al Ain. Image Credit: Supplied

Safety measures

In the event of a flat tyre, safety comes first.

Refer to the owner's manual for the maximum tyre pressure for your car Image Credit: Supplied

Motorists should follow these 5 simple steps to ensure that they are kept out of harm’s way: