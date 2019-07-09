Dubai: Changing a flat tyre in the middle of a busy UAE road is no easy feat.
And the labourious task becomes even more exasperating during the summer in temperatures of 46°C and a humidity level that hovers around 80 per cent.
A Dubai-based motorist who was on his way to Al Ain faced an unexpected surprise while he was mentally preparing himself to change a flat tyre on the highway.
To Nadeem Gazdar's delight, a police patrol happened to pass by and offer their assistance.
Gazdar took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the help Dubai Police offered last Sunday, which involved the assistance of not only two police officers, but two high ranking officials as well.
”Well done Dubai police. Today I was going to Al Ain from Dubai [and] on the way my car’s tyre burst and alhumdullilah we were safe,” said Gazdar.
“Within 5 minutes Dubai police came and helped us. They themselves changed my car’s tyre.”
Safety measures
In the event of a flat tyre, safety comes first.
Motorists should follow these 5 simple steps to ensure that they are kept out of harm’s way:
- As soon as you suspect a punctured tyre, switch on your hazard lights.
- Do not panic. Drive until you find a wide hard shoulder or an empty parking lot to avoid being hit by oncoming traffic.
- Place your triangle reflector behind the car while keeping your hazard lights flashing. This will ensure that cars can spot you from a distance.
- Pull your car brake to further stabilise the vehicle.
- Read the car manual before you start changing the tyre as there might be some dos and don’ts specific to the vehicle.