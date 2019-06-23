30% of vehicles have tyres that are worn out or damaged, survey finds

Worn-out tyres. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Atiq-Ur-Rehman/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: With more than five per cent of road traffic deaths in the UAE linked to poor tyre maintenance, experts have stressed the need for regular tyre checks during summer.

According to Abu Dhabi Police, 17 out of a total 199 fatalities in 2018 were attributable to underinflated or damaged tyres.

Naser Shashaa, regional director, Michelin Middle East, said, “During our recent tyre check campaigns in Dubai where we inspected nearly 300 vehicles, we witnessed that nearly 20 per cent of checked vehicles had tyres either over or under inflated and nearly 30 per cent of tyres were either worn out or damaged. These defects are potential safety hazards for motorists in the GCC region, who often drive long distances, and especially in the hot summer months.”

Thomas Edelmann, managing director of RoadSafeyUAE, said: “The worst-case of a tyre burst is not only posing a very serious danger to the affected vehicle and its occupants, but also to other vehicles, just think about the ever-growing number of delivery motorcycles! Hence, in addition to the mandatory yearly road worthiness checks and especially during the hot summer months, motorists must take extra care of their tyres.

Tips to keep your car tyres safe

■ Check tyre pressures at least once per month when the tyres are “cold”, i.e. driven less than 3km before the check.

■ Avoid driving at lower pressures

■ RTA stipulates replacing tyres no later than five years, or earlier if the remaining tread depth is below 1.6mm

■ Use only reputable branded and certified tyres.

■ Use the correct tyre type and dimension for your vehicle.

■ Tyres should be rotated every 10,000km or as advised by the vehicle manufacturer, to even out the wear.

■ Avoid driving over or near hazardous objects