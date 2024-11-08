Indian actress and author Huma Qureshi will be sharing insights into her debut novel Zeba: An Accidental Superhero at a masterclass at the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

On Sunday, November 10th at the Book Forum One Hall at the Sharjah Expo, Qureshi whose credits include 'Monica O My Darling' and 'Tarla' will delve into the themes of her novel and introduce Zeba, a character she describes as “gritty, fierce, funny, and vulnerable.”

"I am so excited to be sharing my book Zeba at the Sharjah International Book Fair. This is a dream come true for me. For most part of my life, books have been my companions," said Qureshi to Gulf News.

The session will be moderated by Gulf News' Entertainment Editor, Manjusha Radhakrishnan.

Huma Qureshi will attend this year's SIBF 2024 Image Credit: Supplied

Describing the titular character of her novel, she added, “Zeba isn’t your typical superhero — she’s gritty, fierce, funny, and vulnerable, someone you could bump into on the street. She has a bit of each of us," she added.

For Qureshi, her titular protagonist Zeba is more than a story; it’s a celebration of “the messiness of life and the quiet strength that comes from soaking it in.”

The actress-turned-author expressed her enthusiasm about connecting with readers in Sharjah, a city where literature “is valued and truly thrives.”

“It’s exciting to be part of this cultural melting pot, to connect with readers who understand that every ordinary life holds a bit of magic. I can’t wait to hear their thoughts and maybe even see a bit of themselves in Zeba," she added.