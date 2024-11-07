Arjun Kapoor, who has made a striking comeback as the wicked villain Danger Lanka in cop drama Singham Again, opened up about living with Hashimoto disease, an auto-immune condition that makes it difficult to maintain an optimum weight.

In a recent interview, he opened up about the significant physical and mental challenges that have shaped his life both on and off the screen.

"It’s almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes into stress," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter India.

Reflecting on his career, Arjun recalled the challenges of balancing back-to-back projects while his body struggled to keep up. The actor said it was never easy to live with this condition.

"I was doing Tevar and Ki & Ka, and it started showing up during Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan because I was shooting constantly," he shared, adding that his body began to change in ways beyond his control.

"If I look back today, I can see me changing over the course of the films."

This condition, along with the stress of constantly working, has left its mark on his physique and, at times, his mental health.

"She [His therapist] did diagnose me with mild depression at that point of time, which is very circumstantial... because the physical part of it was something that took a toll on me."