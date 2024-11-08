Cairo: Saudi security authorities said a shooter had gunned down a man and briefly escaped before he was killed in an exchange of fire with police in south west of the kingdom.

The General Directorate of Public Security said in an X statement that police in Al Namas governorate, part of the Asir region had dealt with a shooting incident that resulted in a citizen’s death and the murderer’s escape.

Hunted by police, the shooter started firing at security personnel, who responded to “neutralise his danger”. He was injured and died, according to the statement. The shooter’s motive for the murder was not immediately clear.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia started enforcing tougher rules for licensing gun possession. Obtaining a gun licence now hinges on passing a drug test.

Saudi Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud has issued a decree amending executive regulations related to the arms and ammunition system.

The amendment stipulates that passing a toxicology test is a “requirement” for obtaining a licence to carry individual firearms and hunting weapons.

A toxicology test, also referred to as a tox screen, is conducted to determine traces of drugs in one’s blood and urine.

Other requirements are that the licence applicant must be a Saudi national, not less than 22 years old, and free of criminal records and security restrictions. Additionally, the applicant must not suffer from a disability or a disease that hampers the use of firearms.

In recent months, Saudi police have arrested several persons for illegally using firearms or shooting in the air.