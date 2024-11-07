Christmas movies are usually synonymous with heartwarming tales of family, goodwill, and holiday cheer. But Red One, now in UAE cinemas, flips that tradition on its head. In this action-packed holiday adventure, Santa Claus isn’t your typical rotund figure but a fit and fabulous icon — and this time, he’s in trouble. When Santa, played efficiently by actor J.K. Simmons, is kidnapped, it’s up to the ever-dependable and brawny North Pole’s head of security Callum Drift, played by Dwayne Johnson, and an unlikely civilian hero, Chris Evans, to save not only Santa but Christmas itself.

At a recent virtual press conference in Berlin that Gulf News participated, Johnson and Evans joined their Red One co-stars and crew to share insights into this unique holiday film.

They discussed its blend of high-stakes action with festive fun and the challenges of balancing Christmas spirit with epic adventure. Here are the highlights:

Chris Evans on blending Christmas folklore with action and adventure:

“There’s such great Christmas folklore out there—not just from the stories we grew up with but internationally … When you hear about these myths and creatures, it almost begs for an action-adventure movie. The idea of seeing what Santa is really like was exciting. This Santa has layers and a genuine connection to the spirit of giving.”

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evan join hands to save Santa in new film 'Red One'

Dwayne Johnson on a heartfelt-yet-thrilling Christmas movie:

“The material lent itself to a big action scale film, which you typically don’t see in Christmas movies … But more than anything, what stands out is the heart of this film.”

Johnson also emphasized how crucial it was to keep the spirit of Christmas central to the movie. Reflecting on a memorable moment in the film, he said: “J.K. [J.K. Simmons] as Santa has this powerful line reminding us it’s our job to see the best in people. It’s about looking beyond the naughty list and seeing the child in everyone.”

Evans and Johnson on their own Christmas traditions

Evans said, “I grew up in a family that loves celebrating the holidays … There’s something about bringing everyone together, giving back, and spreading joy.” Johnson shared that his favorite Christmas tradition was all about “gathering around with family, sharing laughs, and keeping things light.”

J.K. Simmons on playing a suave and cooler Santa:

“Teamwork was key … The film is full of action, humor, and an underlying theme of goodness prevailing, and it was a no-brainer to say yes to being involved in this project.”

JK Simmons plays a fitter and more suave Santa in 'Red One', also starring Dwayne Johnson

Bonnie Hunt, who plays Mrs. Claus, on being a true partner to Santa:

“It’s about the two of them working together. Santa and Mrs. Claus are a team, and that was a great part of bringing this story to life. There’s a groundedness in their relationship that adds depth to the adventure.”

Lucy Liu on her preparation for the action role:

"I had spoken to [director] Jake [Casdan], and he’s like, I said, ‘Is there any training, or do you need me to, like, prep anything?’ And he said, ‘No, I think maybe she’s gonna, like, throw a kick and maybe a punch. Maybe that’s it. That’s it. You’re just the boss lady, and that’s all it’s gonna be.’ ... But during the fittings and everything, the stunt coordinator comes in and he says, ‘I just want to give you a little bit of a previz of what we’re gonna do.’ He shows me this guitar action scene, and I’m like—my face just turned white."

Fortunately, her muscle memory kicked in: "As soon as I got the sticks in my hands, it was like muscle memory kicked in, and I just—it was like I was alive again."

Actress Lucy Liu is on call to do some serious action scenes in 'Red One'

Kiernan Shipka on her villainous turn:

“I’ve never really played a proper villain before, but it was really fun. I loved being part of the movie and playing someone who is dark, twisted, and really moves the plot forward.”

Christopher Heavey on the humor and darkness in Krampus:

“Krampus and Santa have the same goal—to reward or punish … Sometimes, a little slap is necessary. My character is narcissistic and self-indulgent, which made playing him a lot of fun. There’s a lot of humor in it, but also a real darkness.”

Both Evans and Johnson had high praise for Heavey’s portrayal of Krampus. “It’s not just the prosthetics—it’s the life he brings to the character,” Evans said. Johnson agreed, adding, “Christopher as Krampus was incredible. His performance was one of the most impressive things we saw.”

Christopher Heavey plays Krampus in 'Red One', starring Dwayne Johnson (right).

The making of a new holiday classic?

But for all the big stunts and mythical twists, the cast insists Red One never loses sight of what Christmas is truly about. It’s a theme both actors come back to repeatedly during the interview—the idea that Christmas, at its core, is about empathy, family, and joy. “At the end of the day, it’s a fun, festive movie,” Evans said, almost as if to reassure himself that all the action and adventure won’t overshadow the magic of the season. “And I think it’ll give people something new to enjoy together.”

Johnson couldn’t agree more. “This movie has heart, action, and humor—everything you’d want in a Christmas adventure.” Both actors clearly see this film as more than just another holiday release. They see it as a bridge—a movie that can bring families together, offer laughs, and maybe even remind viewers of the holiday spirit that transcends age.

