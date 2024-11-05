Hollywood stars and power couple Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have joined forces with Experience Abu Dhabi to bring the UAE capital’s allure to a global audience. In a new two-year partnership, the couple shares their love for Abu Dhabi’s rich tapestry of culture, adventure, and relaxation, highlighting the city as a go-to destination for families, couples, and adventure-seekers alike.

The campaign kicked off with a playful film featuring Pataky and Hemsworth in character, humorously agreeing they "could use a vacation right now."

As they imagine their ideal getaway, viewers are whisked away to Abu Dhabi’s stunning landscapes—from the tranquility of its beaches to the thrill of desert adventures. The short film blends comedy and action, portraying the duo dreaming of a perfect escape and finding it in Abu Dhabi.

Pataky emphasized how Abu Dhabi has become a family favorite, describing it as a “playground for all the things [our kids] want to do.” From high-energy activities like theme parks and dune bashing to catching waves at Surf Abu Dhabi, Pataky noted that Abu Dhabi brings together all the family’s passions in one place. “Every day here is a new adventure,” she said. “It’s now our must-do holiday spot.”

Hemsworth echoed the sentiment, adding how the city’s mix of adventure, culture, and warm hospitality has left a lasting impression on their family.

“The adventures have left us with amazing memories that will last a lifetime. It’s a place where we can unwind and feel at home,” he said. “We’re already planning our next trip!”