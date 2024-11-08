Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree No. 142 of 2024 forming the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies under the chairmanship of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

As per the Decree, the Board of Trustees includes Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of The Founder’s Office; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affair and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council; Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Advisor at the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs; Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations and member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council; and Saeed Rashid Al Zaabi, Advisor to the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, emphasised the UAE’s commitment, under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, to continue enriching future humanitarian, charitable and developmental work on the international scene and foster a culture of giving both within the UAE and internationally.

He added: "Moving forward, the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed will support the UAE’s broader goal of advancing the nation’s philanthropic ecosystem and working with entities in the Erth Zayed ecosystem to seek solutions that will benefit communities globally through our collective efforts.”

Legacy

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the foundation embodies the commitment of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to preserve and sustain the humanitarian legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He highlighted that the foundation continues Sheikh Zayed's steadfast mission to support friendly and brotherly nations in achieving sustainable development goals and fostering cohesive communities.

He added that the Board of Trustees will work to ensure the sustainability of Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian and developmental legacy through well-planned global initiatives and humanitarian programmes. These efforts aim to maximise the impact of Erth Zayed's work, enhance its humanitarian contributions, and increase humanitarian aid to people worldwide.

Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Erth Zayed Philanthropies was established in November 2024 by Federal Decree No. 126 of 2024.