UAE weekend weather: Cloudy skies, dusty winds and rough seas expected

The weekend gets off to a cloudy, windy start on Friday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times, especially over coastal areas. Northwesterly winds will be light to moderate, turning fresh to strong over the sea, with speeds of 15 to 30km/h reaching up to 45km/h. The winds could kick up dust and lower visibility on roads and in open areas. Seas will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Sea of Oman, making Friday the most challenging day for anyone planning to head out on the water.