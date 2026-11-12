UAE weekend weather: Cloudy skies, dusty winds and rough seas expected

Temperature drop brings cooler nights amid unsettled weather
Dubai: After days of unsettled weather, the UAE is set for a calmer but breezy weekend. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts partly cloudy skies, strong winds and rough seas from Friday to Sunday.
The NCM said the conditions are linked to an extension of a surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an extension of an upper-air low-pressure system.
The weekend gets off to a cloudy, windy start on Friday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times, especially over coastal areas. Northwesterly winds will be light to moderate, turning fresh to strong over the sea, with speeds of 15 to 30km/h reaching up to 45km/h. The winds could kick up dust and lower visibility on roads and in open areas. Seas will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Sea of Oman, making Friday the most challenging day for anyone planning to head out on the water.
Conditions will settle slightly on Saturday, which is expected to be the calmest day of the weekend, with partly cloudy skies across the country. Winds will shift from northwesterly to southwesterly, blowing at 10 to 25km/h and reaching up to 40km/h, while seas will remain rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Sea of Oman.
Clouds will return over some coastal and eastern areas on Sunday, with skies partly cloudy to cloudy at times. Winds will freshen occasionally, reaching up to 40km/h and causing blowing dust. The Arabian Gulf will stay rough, but the Sea of Oman is expected to calm down and turn slight.
Following this week’s drop in temperatures, the weekend will feel noticeably more comfortable. Daytime highs are expected to reach around 27°C to 31°C in coastal areas, 30°C to 34°C inland and 22°C to 26°C in the mountains. Nights will be cooler, with temperatures falling to around 18°C inland and as low as 14°C in mountainous areas.
The NCM has also issued a warning for fresh to strong northwesterly winds of up to 45km/h and rough seas, with waves reaching as high as 8ft. The warning has been in effect since 12.30 on Tuesday, November 10, and will remain in place until 8am on Sunday, November 15.
Residents are advised to stay away from the sea and beaches while the warning is in force, and motorists should take extra care on the roads, where blowing dust may reduce visibility. For the latest updates, follow the NCM’s official channels.