Iran's shifting tactics heighten tensions in conflict, Gulf braces for trade challenges
Shipping attacks in and around Hormuz continue, and Saudi flight disruption is still hitting UAE travellers.
Here are the key developments to watch today, October 15, 2026:
The ship: The IRGC claims the container ship GFS Pride sank after hitting a mine south of the Strait of Hormuz. Singapore, where the ship is registered, says a projectile struck it, and all 21 crew were rescued. The cause remains disputed. A second Singapore-registered vessel, the GFS Giselle, was hit the same day but left the area under its own power.
The dhow: US Central Command (CentCom) says its forces destroyed an Iranian-linked dhow in the Gulf of Oman on October 6. It says the dhow was conducting surveillance and targeting US Navy ships. The US has not identified the vessel or given details of the alleged surveillance.
The pace of attacks. Six merchant ships were attacked on Sunday alone and four more on Tuesday, according to Maritime Executive. Up to 24 vessels have been attacked this month, as per Financial Times tally.
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A US military official told Reuters that, after the US destroyed much of Iran’s radar capability, the IRGC began using unarmed spotters to identify targets. Dhows and small craft are everywhere in these waters, which gives IRGC-linked personnel cover among civilian traffic.
This comes from anonymous US sourcing. There's no independent confirmation. Iran has not commented on the claim. Separately, Iran’s navy said on October 13 that it had deployed “operational units” east of Hormuz and across the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea for real-time surveillance of maritime traffic.
The disruption shows how vulnerable global trade is to a single chokepoint, and it is testing the UAE’s long-running strategy of building alternative ports, logistics networks and trade corridors.
The numbers show how much the Gulf has already shifted:
About 40% of Gulf crude now bypasses Hormuz through pipelines, compared with 17% before the war, as per Kpler in late September.
In August, the UAE suspended all trade and financial transactions with Iran until further notice. It also stopped all Iran flights.
The recent attacks put that late-September recovery at risk.
The US says traffic is still moving: CentCom insists commercial shipping continues through Hormuz under coordinated protection from US forces and regional partners, and that the US blockade of Iran remains in full effect.
The disruption is linked to the wider conflict, but the direct cause is attacks on Riyadh’s airport by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.
The attacks: An attack on October 10 killed 12 people and injured 309, according to Saudi aviation authorities. A further attack on 11 October killed one person and injured 11.
The closure: King Khalid International Airport will stay closed until 2100 GMT on October 17. More than 3,000 flights from Saudi airports were cancelled or marked no-fly in a week.
Where UAE carriers stand
Etihad: All Abu Dhabi-Riyadh flights are cancelled until October 19.
flydubai: Cancellations to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha run until 19 October 19. Neom flights are also cancelled on 14 and 15 October.
Emirates: Dubai-Riyadh flights EK815, EK817 and EK819, and their return services, are cancelled on October 14 and 15.
Foreign airlines: SWISS, Austrian, Edelweiss and Eurowings services to Abu Dhabi are suspended through 24 October.
Do not assume other Saudi cities are unaffected. Passengers should not assume flights to other Saudi cities are automatically cancelled or operating normally just because Riyadh is closed.
Check your flight on the airline’s website or app before leaving for the airport. Schedules are changing day by day.
Contact your airline or travel agent about rebooking or refunds if you are booked to Saudi Arabia.
Allow extra time at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, where delays have been reported.
Follow official UAE channels for safety guidance. This report does not cover official government advisories.
Whether a mine or a projectile sank the GFS Pride
How widely Iran is using spotters, beyond what Reuters reported, based on an anonymous source
When Riyadh airport will fully reopen, and when UAE airlines will restore Saudi routes