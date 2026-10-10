US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct 10, 2026)

UAE airlines cancel flights as Saudi airport faces fresh assault
A fresh attack on Saudi Arabia’s main international airport on Saturday intensified concerns over regional aviation safety, while fighting in Yemen and threats to commercial shipping continue to unsettle Gulf markets. For UAE residents, the immediate implications include flight cancellations, possible shipping delays and continued pressure on energy prices.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was attacked again on Saturday, prompting an evacuation and suspension of air traffic, two regional officials told the Associated Press.
The officials spoke anonymously, and Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed the latest incident. No group had claimed responsibility at the time of AP’s report.
The attack followed earlier strikes that killed three Saudi nationals, including an airline pilot. The Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for previous attacks, which damaged aircraft and disrupted international travel.
Reuters reported on Saturday that Etihad Airways and flydubai had cancelled Riyadh flights scheduled for October 10. Lufthansa has suspended its Riyadh services until October 16.
The disruption has also prompted travel warnings from Britain, France and Germany.
Saudi organisers nevertheless confirmed that the World Petroleum Congress and Future Investment Initiative would proceed, with enhanced security arrangements and alternative travel routes available.
UAE passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia should check their booking status directly with their operating airline before heading to the airport.
Shipping security remains another major concern.
The Financial Times reported on Saturday that Iranian attacks on tankers had extended beyond the Strait of Hormuz into the wider Gulf, including incidents involving vessels near Qatar and the UAE.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have threatened vessels using routes Tehran considers unauthorised. Such statements remain Iranian claims and do not establish that all Gulf shipping lanes are closed.
For UAE businesses, the risks include higher marine insurance premiums, increased freight charges and potential delays to imported goods.
Yemen’s conflict is threatening another strategically important maritime passage.
The Associated Press reported Saturday that the Houthis said four airstrikes had hit Sanaa International Airport. The group blamed Saudi Arabia, although the allegation was not independently confirmed.
Saudi-backed Yemeni forces are fighting to reverse Houthi gains along the Red Sea coastline, close to Bab Al Mandab.
Continued instability could complicate shipments between the Gulf, Europe and Asia, particularly while Hormuz remains vulnerable.
Reuters reported that Friday’s gains reflected both Middle East supply concerns and production shutdowns ahead of a hurricane in the US Gulf of Mexico.
US President Donald Trump said discussions with Iran had been productive, providing some relief to markets. However, no agreement to end the conflict or restore unrestricted Hormuz navigation has been announced.
Persistently high oil and freight costs could eventually affect transport and imported goods in the UAE.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport, describing them as a violation of Saudi sovereignty and reaffirming solidarity with the kingdom.
No new UAE-wide restrictions on residents' everyday activities were identified in the official announcements reviewed for this report.