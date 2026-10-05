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Eye in the sky: European satellite catches 19 shadow energy transfers off Oman coast in one day

Ship-to-ship manoeuvres bypass Strait of Hormuz amid heightened security risks

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Sentinel-2, high-resolution imagery satellite, captured a surge in ship-to-ship transfers off Oman and Fujairah in the UAE on October 4, 2026.
The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Sentinel-2, high-resolution imagery satellite, captured a surge in ship-to-ship transfers off Oman and Fujairah in the UAE on October 4, 2026.
@TankerTrackers |X

High-resolution imagery captured by the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Sentinel-2 satellite network on October 4, 2026, revealed an unprecedented surge in maritime energy manoeuvring.

Orbiting optical sensors documented 19 separate ship-to-ship (STS) cargo transfers taking place concurrently in designated anchorage zones off Sohar Port and surrounding waters outside the Strait of Hormuz.

The satellite imagery provides a stark visual record of how global energy networks and Middle Eastern producers are navigating heightened security risks and persistent chokepoint friction in regional shipping lanes.

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What the data show: Cargo breakdown

Analyses of vessel draughts and transponder metadata linked to the October 4 orbital pass confirm that liquid energy commodities accounted for all 19 transshipment operations.

  • Date and source: Sentinel-2 imagery from October 4, 2026, analysed by TankerTrackers.

  • Total STS transfers: 19 operations detected in the Gulf of Oman.

    By cargo type:

  • Crude oil: 11 transfers

  • LNG: 2 transfers

  • Refined products (fuel oil, diesel, others): 6 transfersx+1

Ship-to-ship (STS) transfers — where one vessel offloads cargo to another at sea rather than at a port — are increasingly used to keep Gulf crude and gas flowing while avoiding chokepoint risks or obscuring cargo origins and destinations.

Why it matters

  • Capacity pressure: Recent reporting indicates STS hubs off Oman (Sohar) and the UAE (Fujairah) are operating near or at capacity as Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers reroute exports through Hormuz and rely on offshore handoffs.

  • Scale of flows: In September, daily STS volumes in the region rose to roughly 2.5 million barrels per day, nearly 40% of oil passing through Hormuz, according to shipping data cited by industry monitors. Earlier TankerTrackers posts noted single-day exchanges of at least 24 million barrels across 17 STS operations in the Gulf of Oman, as per Safety 4 Sea, an industry tracker.

  • Market impact: The surge in STS activity has tightened very large crude carrier (VLCC) availability and pushed freight rates higher, complicating deliveries to Asian refiners.

The Strait bypass strategy

The high concentration of STS activity highlights an operational workaround deployed across the region.

By utilising regional shuttle tankers to transfer cargoes to ocean-going tankers outside the Strait of Hormuz, charterers avoid routing high-value long-haul vessels directly into high-risk transit zones.

Operational Bottlenecks

Local maritime tracking sources indicate that the sheer volume of 19 simultaneous operations pushed anchorage capacity to its limits.

Tugboats, heavy-duty fenders, and specialised mooring crews faced multi-hour delays throughout Sunday.

Heightened risks & 'dark status' operations

While many of the vessels operated within standard international maritime frameworks, several tankers were observed toggling off their Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) or running under restricted transponder status.

Elevated war-risk insurance premiums for the Arabian Gulf have accelerated the reliance on STS transfers off the coast of Oman, though logistics analysts warn that anchorage saturation may soon force charterers to seek alternative transshipment locations further down the supply chain.

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