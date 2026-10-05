Eye in the sky: European satellite catches 19 shadow energy transfers off Oman coast in one day

Capacity pressure : Recent reporting indicates STS hubs off Oman (Sohar) and the UAE (Fujairah) are operating near or at capacity as Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers reroute exports through Hormuz and rely on offshore handoffs.

Scale of flows: In September, daily STS volumes in the region rose to roughly 2.5 million barrels per day, nearly 40% of oil passing through Hormuz, according to shipping data cited by industry monitors. Earlier TankerTrackers posts noted single-day exchanges of at least 24 million barrels across 17 STS operations in the Gulf of Oman, as per Safety 4 Sea, an industry tracker.