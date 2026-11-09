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Cruise ship pianist rescued after 9 hours at sea

Fishermen rescue cruise ship pianist adrift in Pacific Ocean for hours

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AFP
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Cruise ship pianist rescued after 9 hours at sea
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A pianist working on a cruise ship was rescued by two fishermen after drifting for nine hours in the Pacific Ocean about 30 kilometers (20 miles) off the coast of California, US media reported.

The circumstances under which the 37-year-old man fell overboard from the Ovation of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean ship bound for Mexico, are unknown, CBS News reported.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, was hospitalised and is not in a life-threatening condition, according to the US Coast Guard. 

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In the incident, which occurred on Friday, two fishermen — Grant Garrett and Sean Norton — were returning from marlin fishing near Santa Catalina Island, which is part of Los Angeles County, when they spotted the man in the open sea.

Garrett recounted the rescue to CBS, saying he called out "that's a human being. Let's stop the boat."

"Grant and I each got an arm and lifted him up, and he was in total shock," Norton said. "The only thing he said to me was, 'Thank you. I thought I was going to die.'"

The fishermen put out an emergency maritime call, and a group of Newport Beach lifeguards responded. They believe the man fell overboard around 2.30 am Friday.

Norton suggested the pianist may have been able to survive for so long because of the exceptionally mild ocean temperature due to the El Nino effect.

"A different year, no way he makes it," he said.

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