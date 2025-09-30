GOLD/FOREX
Real-life rescue: Cruise ship saves castaways adrift in Caribbean storm

'Enchantment of the Seas' saves 10 stranded on crumbling raft amid hurricane reroute

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
'Enchantment of the Seas' stopped and launched a rescue craft to bring the group safely aboard. The rescued individuals were given water, care, and assistance aboard the ship before being handed over to the appropriate authorities when closer to shore.
Royal Caribbean | X @Floridaguy74

In a scene straight out of a high-seas adventure, Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas pulled off a heroic rescue west of Cuba and east of Mexico. 

The luxury cruise ship, en route to the Yucatan Peninsula, saved up to 10 “castaways” on Sunday night (September 28, 2025) floating on a rickety raft that was quickly falling apart.

Enchantment set sail from Tampa on Saturday for a five-day route in the Bahamas.

However, the development of Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda meant that the ship changed course to head to Mexico, meaning they were serendipitously in the right location to rescue the raft.

Unexpected detour

Originally rerouted to dodge Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda, the Enchantment found itself in exactly the right place at the right time. 

As dusk settled over the Caribbean Sea, lookouts spotted flashing lights signaling for help. 

Without missing a beat, the ship slowed, launched a rescue boat, and whisked the stranded group safely aboard.

Passengers captured the dramatic rescue on video, showing the tiny raft barely holding together as the cruise giant approached. 

Once aboard, the rescued were given water, care, and dry clothes—think VIP treatment on a whole new level.

Real-life rescue

This unexpected detour turned into a real-life maritime rescue mission, proving that when it comes to adventures at sea, you never know what stories await just beyond the horizon. 

The quick decision to divert course amidst challenging weather likely saved these lives, highlighting how vessels at sea respond promptly to those in peril.

This rescue marks another example of Royal Caribbean’s commitment to safety and maritime responsibility. The Enchantment of the Seas returned to its scheduled sailing after the successful rescue operation.

The Enchantment of the Seas soon set sail again, but the memory of that night’s rescue will ripple through the cruise community for some time to come.

This story underscores how unexpected events at sea can lead to heroic moments amid routine voyages.

