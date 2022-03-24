1 of 13
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, meet The Jamaica National bobsleigh team during a visit to Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae music in Kingston, Jamaica. During a week-long journey, the couple’s visited Belize and Jamaica. The trip, taken at the behest of William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, is intended to strengthen the U.K.’s ties with Commonwealth countries as the queen marks 70 years on the throne.
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play music in Kingston, Jamaica.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, dances with the locals during her visit to Hopkins, a small village on the coast which is considered to be cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize.
Prince William and Kate enjoy the secret diving trip in Belize. In a video shared on their official social media pages, the royals were seen swimming underwater, giving each other the 'okay' hand signal, and admiring the local marine life.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds some maracas during a visit with Prince William to a Garifuna community on the second day of their tour of the Caribbean, Hopkins, Belize.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, plays football with football players from Kingston College, winners of the ISSA Manning Cup Football in Kingston, Jamaica.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge shakes hands with people during a visit to Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae music, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean, in Kingston, Jamaica.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, reacts during a visit to Shortwood Teachers' College, on day five of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean, in Kingston, Jamaica.
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, drink water collected in a water vine as they meet military personnel from Britain and Belize during a visit to the British Army Training Support Unit (BATSUB) jungle training facility, on the third day of their tour of the Caribbean, at Chiquibul Forest, Belize.
Prince William tries a bobsleigh next to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during their visit to Trench Town.
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react whilst posing for a group photograph with military personnel from Britain and Belize during a visit to the British Army Training Support Unit (BATSUB) jungle training facility.
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shake hands with children during a visit to Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae music, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean in Kingston, Jamaica.
