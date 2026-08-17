Yo Yo Honey Singh turns front-row fan as Lucky Ali’s nostalgic Dubai concert captivates arena

As he belted out the songs that have sound tracked an entire generation, including beloved hits from his decades-long career, the audience sang along with him. His musicians were superb, while the flute was particularly memorable, adding another soulful dimension to songs already soaked in nostalgia.

Singh was spotted attending the veteran singer’s live show at the Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday night, and beyond the obvious celebrity-spotting moment, there was something rather heartening about watching one musician simply turn up to support another. He was seen taking pictures of Ali on stage and the crowd.

On Sunday night, however, he wasn't the performer or the headline. He was a fan in the front row, watching Lucky Ali command an arena with little more than his voice, his musicians and a catalogue of songs that have endured.

His relationship with the city stretches back years. His music video Brown Rang was shot in Dubai in 2011, and he has been based here since 2023. He also told me that living in the UAE had broadened his outlook.

The Honey Singh I first met in 2011 was deep in his live-on-the-edge rockstar era, when fame, parties and excess seemed to travel together. When we met again in 2025, the man sitting across from me was talking about spirituality, creativity, family and leaving that party life behind.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.