The chef reveals his philosophy as stars gather for a glamorous Tokyo-themed launch
Dubai: Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the acclaimed Sultan of Sushi and the culinary legend has opened his third restaurant at One Zabeel and the opening night was star-studded with celebrities like Lindsay Lohan and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.
Farhana Bodi was spotted walking the red carpet at the opening last night. "It was such a beautiful evening celebrating the opening of Nobu at One&Only Zabeel," said Bodi on the Tokyo Glam theme of the night. She wore a piece from her Fayore collection featuring a stunning pearl choker and paired it with a chocolate brown velvet dress. "From the glamour and atmosphere to the exquisite Nobu dishes, it was a night of pure elegance, fun, and unforgettable moments.”
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor of Gulf News, had earlier interviewed the chef exclusively for the latest episode of The Hustle podcast, at the Dubai Waterfront in Deira fish market.
The man behind these celebrity-favourite restaurants around the globe (think Ben Affleck, Kylie Jenner, and Jennifer Garner) has opened his third Dubai location at One Za'beel.
Fresh from catering the Golden Globes, where he served his signature black miso cod and lobster salad with spicy lemon dressing to Hollywood's elite, his journey to the top has been far from easy. The soft-spoken chef has come a long way from sleeping on restaurant floors. His big break came when he joined forces with Robert De Niro to open a restaurant, proving that he's built his empire from the ground up.
"I don't choose destinations, destinations choose me," said the chef.
It is quite a destination as the restaurant has opened in One Za'beel's The Link which is the world's longest cantilever (a bridge of sorts) and is perched between the two dual towers of the hotel.
"I only launch a restaurant in a city after doing a lot of research. I like to take it step by step. We open one restaurant in a city and then wait a couple of years," he explained. This marks Nobu's third Dubai location, joining its 15-year-old restaurant at Atlantis The Palm and the seaside Nobu By The Beach at Atlantis The Royal.
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez dressed in a flowy lavender gown was also spotted next to Farhana Bodi.
