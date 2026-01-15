Here's his incredible life story in our latest episode of The Hustle and he's no small fry.

I was born in Japan. I grew up in Japan. Japan has the whole island; you can get fresh fish anywhere, almost. Japanese culture eats a lot of fish—sushi, sashimi, grilled, fried, any type of fish.

Last time I was here in Dubai fish market was seven years ago, just after this fish market opened. Now it’s completely different with Waterfront Market. It’s much more upgraded. The fish is much fresher than before. There’s much less fish smell. People know how to clean fish, how to cut fish. Even the fish people understand what they do. The quality is much, much upgraded and I trust my eye better than AI.

I counted this morning how many restaurants are in town here. People love food. And also, people start eating a lot of fish. It means a very good market in people in Dubai, I can.

I love to come to fish market because I like to see fish and as a chef it's important that I am a part of picking up the best produce. The moment I touch a fish I know if it's fresh or not. I love that part the most.

I launch a restaurant in a city only after a lot of research I like to go step by step. We open one restaurant in a city and then wait for a couple of years. If that restaurant is successful - say in London or Dubai - we keep growing. We never approach anyone to launch a restaurant in any city. Somebody has always approached us. And when we get ready to launch in a city - we research hard. We do research on that city's fish market, the people, cultures, economies! Finally, we talk to investors. They are the ones who spend the money to get the restaurant off the ground. And after opening, we train local people - one by one.