Why selling Dubai, Abu Dhabi real estate isn’t always easy money: Million Dollar Listings UAE star on tough competition

Dubai: Breaking into real estate in the UAE is often perceived as quick money and easy commissions. But for Mai Khaled, the newest entrant on Million Dollar Listing UAE reality show, selling properties in this region was far more demanding than she expected.

"During the first year, it was tough. I was learning a lot every day, morning and night. It isn't easy till you gain the trust with your customers and investors," said Mai with disarming honesty.

She has been in real-estate for five years and it got better each year.

"While the beginning was tough, it has been a great five years for me." And perhaps, that's why she was such a great fit for the new season of Million Dollar Listings UAE, a reality show that digs deep into the lives of real estate brokers in this region.

And the good news? It's not all gloss and that grind, she says, is what the reality series captures — rather than a manufactured version of the business.