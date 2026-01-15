GOLD/FOREX
Why selling Dubai, Abu Dhabi real estate isn’t always easy money: Million Dollar Listings UAE star on tough competition

Much talked about reality series is in its 2nd season and new entrant Mai Khaled gets real

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Dubai: Breaking into real estate in the UAE is often perceived as quick money and easy commissions. But for Mai Khaled, the newest entrant on Million Dollar Listing UAE reality show, selling properties in this region was far more demanding than she expected.

"During the first year, it was tough. I was learning a lot every day, morning and night. It isn't easy till you gain the trust with your customers and investors," said Mai with disarming honesty.

She has been in real-estate for five years and it got better each year.

"While the beginning was tough, it has been a great five years for me." And perhaps, that's why she was such a great fit for the new season of Million Dollar Listings UAE, a reality show that digs deep into the lives of real estate brokers in this region.

And the good news? It's not all gloss and that grind, she says, is what the reality series captures — rather than a manufactured version of the business.

“This is my job. I’m showing my job as is. I wasn't scared because we were just documenting what I was doing on a daily basis. Unlike many other reality shows, there was no script! Everything is natural," said Mai.

Her idea was to broaden her circle.

“I would like people to see me, to know what I’m doing ... I want everyone to know it all works and how numbers all just add up. Plus, I am not on social media so the show helped me amplify my life," said Mai.

When asked if she was aware about the risks of being on reality TV, especially being misrepresented through clever edits, Mai was surprisingly unbothered.

“To be honest, I have full trust with Image Nation and STARZPLAY, so I’m sure they’re taking care of this part,” she said.

Khaled joins the likes of seasoned real estate brokers and reality stars Ben Bandari and Riad Gohar.

“They were very helpful. The teamwork was amazing,. And the trust is that everybody has his or her area. I’m not around their territory. They’re not around my territory either. So we are all cool."

Even when pressed on rivalries, personal boundaries or future storylines, Khaled refused to give anything away.

“Where is the fun if I spoil it for you?” she said.

“It’s only 12 episodes, so you have to keep watching ... Just prepare to be amazed."

Million Dollar Listing UAE Season 2 is streaming on Starzplay

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor

