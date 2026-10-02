Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis vows his dementia diagnosis won't 'be in vain': 'He is the driving force...'

“I will not let his diagnosis be in vain,” she wrote, adding that she hopes his story can help families living with FTD and other forms of dementia, as well as the people caring for them, feel seen and supported. She also described Bruce as a “legend” and said she was proud to be his wife. He is the driving force behind my advocacy. He has opened so many doors for me in this work, and I will continue to walk through them.”I know how proud he would be to know that he is helping families living with FTD, other forms of dementia and their care partners be seen and heard.”