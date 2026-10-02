Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis vows his dementia diagnosis won't 'be in vain': 'He is the driving force...'

Bruce Willis' wife shares heartfelt tribute, raising awareness for FTD and caregivers
Three years after Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his wife Emma Heming Willis continues to speak about his life, their family and the importance of supporting others affected by the condition.
On October 1, during World FTD Awareness Week, Emma, 50, shared a photo of the 71-year-old actor on Instagram alongside a personal tribute. She described Bruce as a source of inspiration for her advocacy work and said his diagnosis had given her a greater sense of purpose.
“I will not let his diagnosis be in vain,” she wrote, adding that she hopes his story can help families living with FTD and other forms of dementia, as well as the people caring for them, feel seen and supported. She also described Bruce as a “legend” and said she was proud to be his wife. He is the driving force behind my advocacy. He has opened so many doors for me in this work, and I will continue to walk through them.”I know how proud he would be to know that he is helping families living with FTD, other forms of dementia and their care partners be seen and heard.”
Frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, refers to a group of disorders linked to the progressive loss of nerve cells in the brain's frontal and temporal lobes. These areas are involved in personality, behaviour, judgment and language.
FTD can therefore look different from Alzheimer's disease, where memory problems are often among the earliest and most noticeable symptoms.
The condition generally falls into three broad categories:
Behavioural changes: This can include changes in personality, judgment, impulse control, social behaviour and empathy.
Language difficulties: Known as primary progressive aphasia, this can affect a person's ability to speak, find words or understand language. Bruce's family first publicly shared that he had aphasia in 2022, before announcing his FTD diagnosis in 2023.
Movement problems: Some people with FTD can also experience stiffness, tremors, balance difficulties or muscle weakness.
FTD often develops earlier in life than many other forms of dementia, with symptoms commonly appearing between the ages of 45 and 65. As early changes can sometimes resemble depression, other psychiatric conditions or typical personality changes, reaching a diagnosis can take time.
Since Bruce's diagnosis, Emma has increasingly used her public platform to raise awareness about FTD and support families affected by dementia.
In March, she launched the Emma & Bruce Willis Fund for Dementia Research and Caregiver Support while accepting an award from The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at its Hope Rising Benefit in New York.
The fund is focused on supporting dementia research as well as caregivers, who often face significant emotional and practical demands while caring for a loved one.
Emma has said she hopes the initiative can help families affected by FTD feel less isolated.
Emma has also spoken about the importance of caregivers looking after their own wellbeing.
During a May 27 appearance on TODAY, she said the family was doing well and that Bruce was surrounded by love and support. She also encouraged caregivers to pay attention to their own health, noting that caring for someone else can make it easy to overlook your own needs.
Her message has become an important part of her advocacy: supporting someone with dementia also means making sure the person providing care has support.
Bruce and Emma married in 2009 and have two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. Bruce is also father to Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, his daughters with former wife Demi Moore.
The family has remained closely involved since Bruce's diagnosis, sharing occasional updates and continuing to speak publicly about dementia awareness and caregiver support.