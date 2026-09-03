Carlos Alcaraz slams ‘impossible’ tennis schedule, to take 1 to 2-month breaks

Carlos Alcaraz, who did not play at the French Open or Wimbledon and only just returned from a four-month layoff caused by a wrist injury, said on Wednesday that he believes the 'impossible' schedule is raising the injury threat to players, forcing them to withdraw from major tournaments.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner, Jack Draper, Holger Rune, Emma Raducanu and Victoria Mboko are five notable names among 24 players who pulled out of the ongoing US Open – 18 of them before the tournament draws were finalised and 6 right before their first-round matches.

Earlier this year, the Spaniard became the youngest man in history to complete the Career Grand Slam at 22 after winning the Australian Open. His latest Flushing Meadows victory is his 26th main-draw win at the American Slam, the highest mark among the four majors.

The second seed is aiming to become the first player to defend the US Open title since Roger Federer triumphed five times in a row from 2004 to 2008. Alcaraz is a two-time champion in New York, having won his first major title there in 2022 before his 2025 triumph.

"For me, taking this break because an injury, it wasn't that good, but you know, what I'm going to say is I'm going to take some breaks and missing some tournaments in the future, for sure."

"So it's impossible, and we are seeing a lot of players getting injured, a lot of players getting tired. If they don't do anything about it, we are going to see even more in the future.

"I think they adding more important tournaments... you know, in a way they are making us play. You can say no.

"Obviously I don't want to have this break because an injury," the world No 3 said. "But in the future I'm going to take some breaks, some long breaks. Maybe not four months, but one month, two months, missing some tournaments, because it's impossible to play them all."

Following his four-set win over Portugal's Jaime Faria in the US Open second round, the 23-year-old said that while he had not wanted to spend four months on the sidelines this season, he intended to make regular breaks a part of his schedule in future.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.