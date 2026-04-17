Transforming Creative Vision: From set design to studio production

Victoria Larsen joins Diva Talent, blending global insight with industry know-how
For Victoria Larsen, the world of talent and production was never something she discovered, it was something she grew up inside.
From an early age, she was surrounded by castings, shoots, and conversations about clients and creatives. It was an environment that quietly shaped her understanding of the industry long before she formally stepped into it.
“I don’t think there was ever a moment where I chose this path,” she said. “It’s something I have lived and observed for as long as I can remember.”
Born to a Danish father and Indian mother, Larsen spent her early years between the UAE and Denmark before continuing her education in the UK and the United States.
At just 23, Larsen is now stepping into a leadership role within Diva Talent Production & Events. It is an agency which her mother, Nicole Rodrigues, built over more than two decades, turning it into one of the region’s most established talent and production companies, working with over 45,000 talents.
But while the foundation of the agency is rooted in experience and relationships, Larsen represents a new chapter, one shaped by global exposure and a forward-looking mindset.
Born to a Danish father and Indian mother, Larsen spent her early years between the UAE and Denmark before continuing her education in the UK and the United States. “This cross-cultural upbringing has given me a perspective that feels particularly relevant in Dubai, a city defined by diversity and constant reinvention,” said Larsen.
Alongside her academic journey, Larsen was also building her presence in the fashion and media world. She has worked with designers such as Michael Cinco, Ezra, and Furne Amato, and has walked at fashion weeks in London, Paris, and Dubai. “Moving between commercial campaigns and couture shows has definitely allowed me to understand the industry from multiple angles, not just talent, but a wider creative ecosystem,” explained Larsen.
Her pageant journey further reflects that discipline and drive. Crowned Miss Supranational Denmark 2024 and later Miss Supranational Europe, Larsen’s rise has been steady and intentional, all built on preparation as much as performance.
Larsen returned to Dubai in 2025 after completing her studies and work across Europe and the United States. “It is more than a personal milestone for me as it signals a positive shift to take up on a family legacy built by my mother in the last 23 years,” said Larsen.
I see Dubai playing a much bigger role on the global stageVictoria Larsen, Model
While Diva Talent Production & Events has built its reputation on strong relationships and consistency, Larsen’s focus is on how that legacy can evolve in a rapidly changing landscape.
“The industry is moving fast,” she said. “Clients expect quicker turnarounds, talent is discovering new platforms, and the way we create content is constantly changing. We have to evolve with that,” she said.
Larsen is exploring how artificial intelligence can be used to make processes faster and smarter from how talent is discovered to how campaigns are executed. But for her, technology is only part of the story.
“At the core of my vision is people and the belief that talent management should go beyond short-term bookings. It is not just about placing someone on a job, but about building them, guiding them, and helping them grow into something long-term,” said Larsen.
“This approach reflects a broader shift in the industry from transactional relationships to more holistic development. I am focused on creating opportunities for emerging talent, making the industry feel more accessible to those who may not have traditional connections. I see Dubai playing a much bigger role on the global stage. There’s so much talent here, and so much potential. I think the next step is creating stronger platforms so that talent from this region is not just working locally, but being seen internationally.”
For Larsen, the future lies in bringing together talent, technology, and storytelling, building an ecosystem where all three can work seamlessly.
“As Dubai continues to grow as a global centre for media, fashion, and production, my ambition is clear and it is to help shape an industry where the region is not just a destination for talent, but a place where global careers are built. And for someone who once watched it all happen from the sidelines, stepping into that role now feels like a natural progression, one that is only just beginning,” said Larsen.
Born to a Danish father and Indian mother, Larsen spent her early years between the UAE and Denmark before continuing her education in the UK and the United States.
I see Dubai playing a much bigger role on the global stage."
Victoria larsen, model
words by xxxxxxxx PHOTO by xxxxxxxxxxxx