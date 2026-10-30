INARA by Regal unveils stunning Diwali Collection celebrating Indian fashion in UAE

This Diwali, INARA by Regal brings a truly exceptional festive edit to the UAE, with a stunning selection of ensembles for every celebration. From intimate family gatherings and elegant festive dinners to grand Diwali parties and wedding festivities, the collection offers an abundance of styles for those who wish to make every occasion memorable. Rich colours, intricate embellishments, exquisite detailing and statement silhouettes come together in a festive wardrobe that celebrates the beauty of Indian fashion.