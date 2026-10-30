INARA by Regal unveils stunning Diwali Collection celebrating Indian fashion in UAE

A festive collection blending vibrant colours, intricate details and elegant silhouettes
For over seven decades, Regal has been synonymous with fabrics, craftsmanship and an enduring understanding of textiles. Today, under the vision Shroff Family, this legacy finds a new expression through INARA by Regal- a ready-to-wear ethnic fashion destination bringing together the richness of tradition and the aspirations of the modern customer.
This Diwali, INARA by Regal brings a truly exceptional festive edit to the UAE, with a stunning selection of ensembles for every celebration. From intimate family gatherings and elegant festive dinners to grand Diwali parties and wedding festivities, the collection offers an abundance of styles for those who wish to make every occasion memorable. Rich colours, intricate embellishments, exquisite detailing and statement silhouettes come together in a festive wardrobe that celebrates the beauty of Indian fashion.
From beautifully crafted shararas and ghararas to elegant salwar suits, opulent farshi sets, contemporary gowns, palazzos, straight pants and ready-to-wear sarees, the Diwali edit offers something for every mood and moment. The menswear collection complements the festivities with kurtas, bandhgalas, achkans, sherwanis, Jodhpuri ensembles and Indo-Western sets. Beyond festive dressing, INARA’s extensive bridal collections cater to the many occasions surrounding a wedding, with ensembles ranging from understated sophistication to breathtaking grandeur.
What distinguishes INARA is its foundation in Regal’s decades of textile expertise. With an appreciation for fabrics, textures and craftsmanship at its core, the brand brings a distinctive perspective to ready-to-wear ethnic fashion, combining traditional influences with silhouettes suited to contemporary celebrations.
With three beautiful outlets across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, INARA by Regal continues to strengthen its presence across the UAE. Its growing social media presence is bringing its collections to an expanding audience, building awareness of a brand that celebrates the many expressions of Indian fashion.
This festive season, INARA by Regal invites customers to make Diwali dressing an experience in itself with beautiful ensembles, distinctive details and styles for every celebration. For those seeking an unforgettable festive wardrobe, INARA’s Diwali edit brings together the colour, craftsmanship and grandeur that make the season truly special, dont forget to visit INARA by Regal.