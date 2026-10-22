Tarun Tahiliani, Weinsanto, Nafsika Skourti: Day-by-day guide to Dubai Fashion Week

Ukrainian fashion house KEL' shows at 6pm. Founded in Dnipro in 2009 by Olena Kondratova, it specialises in corsetry and structured eveningwear. Vietnamese label L'Scarlett follows at 7pm, then GNL Couture at 8pm. Gunel Ismayilova founded that house in Baku in 2018. It covers bridal gowns, evening couture and modest wear, and opened a Dubai showroom in Jumeirah in June 2026.