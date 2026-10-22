Tarun Tahiliani, Weinsanto, Nafsika Skourti: Day-by-day guide to Dubai Fashion Week

Runway shows, showrooms and invite-only nights across five days at d3, October 22 to 26
Dubai: Dubai Fashion Week is back at Dubai Design District (d3) for its Spring/Summer 2027 edition, with runway shows every evening and showroom appointments, panels and invite-only events through the day.
Running from Thursday, October 22 to Monday, October 26, the edition is co-founded by d3 and the Arab Fashion Council. Designers from the Gulf, India, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean share the schedule, from Kuwaiti designer Yousef Aljasmi on opening night to Indian couturier Tarun Tahiliani on the last.
Here's who is showing, day by day. All times are UAE time.
When: Thursday, October 22 to Monday, October 26
Where: Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai
Price: Registration through the official Dubai Fashion Week portal
The day belongs to the showrooms, which are open to buyers by appointment. Paris-based Ludovic de Saint Sernin opens at 9am with gender-fluid ready-to-wear. He is followed by design house Narma, Indian labels Vaishnvi Laddha and Acquire, Egyptian womenswear brand Mamzi, slow-fashion label Kochylia, modular label I AM and sustainable brand Zavi, which works with plant-based fabrics.
Yousef Aljasmi opens the runway at 5.30pm. The Kuwait-based designer works in heavily embellished eveningwear, using crystals, sequins and embroidery on body-conscious gowns and sheer pieces.
At 6.30pm comes Sara Pedram, a self-taught designer from Shiraz, Iran, who trained in chemical engineering before founding her label in 2015. Hand embroidery and Persian motifs run through her couture, and her atelier has been in d3 since 2021.
Pallavi Puri shows at 8pm. The NIFT-trained Indian designer opened her Delhi store in 2007 and launched an Emirati line in 2021, covering jalabiyas, kaftans and abayas. She now has an atelier in Dubai.
Mumbai label Krésha Bajaj, founded in 2018, closes the night at 9pm with Alok Lodha Jewels. Every piece is hand-embroidered and made to order.
Friday's showrooms lean towards accessories:
3D-printed bags from Touchless
Handmade eyewear from Cairo atelier Amr Saad and from Kind Sigma
Shoes from Colombian brand Liza Herrera and Tunisian label Balga
Sculptural heels from Yuul Yie
The runway opens at 4pm with students from NIF Global, a fashion school with campuses across India, Jakarta and Bangkok, in collaboration with the London School of Trends. Gigi Boutique follows with a presentation at 5pm.
Ukrainian fashion house KEL' shows at 6pm. Founded in Dnipro in 2009 by Olena Kondratova, it specialises in corsetry and structured eveningwear. Vietnamese label L'Scarlett follows at 7pm, then GNL Couture at 8pm. Gunel Ismayilova founded that house in Baku in 2018. It covers bridal gowns, evening couture and modest wear, and opened a Dubai showroom in Jumeirah in June 2026.
Nafsika Skourti closes the night at 8.30pm with an invite-only show. The Greek-Jordanian designer co-founded her womenswear label with her sister Stephanie in 2014.
Saturday's runway is largely Colombian, and the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce hosts an invite-only dinner at 8pm.
Bogotá-born Laura Aparicio opens at 6pm. She launched her womenswear label in 2016, built on minimal cuts and references to menswear and Latin American cultures. Adriana Capasso follows at 6.30pm. Her work explores volume and asymmetry, and turns fabrics usually used for lingerie into luxury pieces.
At 7pm, Paula Mejia brings ODA, which she founded in 2021 using responsible materials and 3D design technology. Monica Schuster's atelier, which produces couture, bridal and resort collections in Colombia, shows at 7.30pm.
FADTALENTS closes at 9.30pm by invitation, showing work by students at FAD Dubai, the fashion school based in d3.
Earlier, at 3pm, Harvey Nichols hosts an invite-only preview of its Dubai Fashion Week pop-up at Mall of the Emirates. The pop-up itself is open to everyone until October 31, with looks from Pallavi Puri, Onori and Nafsika Skourti.
Picasso Institute of Arts & Design, which has campuses in Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, opens the runway at 4pm.
Three UAE-based labels follow. At 6pm, Lili Blanc shows its day-to-night womenswear. Lebanese entrepreneur Sabrina Mouhieddine founded the brand, which is based in d3. Onori, the womenswear label of Emirati founder Sharifa Al Hashemi, follows at 7pm. At 9pm comes Kuni, the Abu Dhabi couture house of architect-turned-designer Sara Mousa. Kuni means "be" in Arabic.
In between, at 8pm, Shoma brings hand-painted prints from Trinidad and Tobago, where the label was founded in 2020.
Paris label Weinsanto closes the night at 9.30pm. Victor Weinsanto launched it in September 2020, and its pieces have appeared in the TV series Emily in Paris.
The DFW Panel Discussion runs at 11am in Building 8, R07, at d3. In the evening, Christopher Italy shows at 6pm, followed at 7pm by Josephine, a Vietnam-based made-to-measure dress label.
Tarun Tahiliani closes the week at 9.30pm by invitation. He founded his studio in 1995, and in 2003 he became the first Indian designer to show at Milan Fashion Week.
Attendees sign up through the registration portal linked from dubaifashionweek website. Press and buyers register separately, and buyers can book showroom slots by emailing the Arab Fashion Council.