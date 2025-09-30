GOLD/FOREX
From Gaza’s ruins to global wonders: Siena Photo Awards 2025 winners

Other winners highlighted global stories of nature, culture and conflict

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
The Siena International Photo Awards 2025 crowned Palestinian photographer Ali Jadallah as the overall winner for his haunting image Leaving Home, taken in Gaza’s Deir al-Balah after an airstrike. The picture captures three people emerging from the rubble, symbolising both devastation and human resilience.
Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency/Siena Awards Festival 2025
Muska, 14, returned to Jalalabad from Pakistan in February 2024, where she once attended school. Now facing restrictions under Taliban rule, she dreams of continuing her education. The image is part of Canadian-Iranian photographer Kiana Hayeri’s solo show No Woman’s Land at the Siena Awards Festival 2025.
Kiana Hayeri/Siena awards festival 2025
Caribou graze near Anaktuvuk Pass, Alaska, in April 2021. The Nunamiut community lies on traditional migration routes of the Western Arctic and Teshekpuk herds. Climate breakdown has halved the populations of caribou in recent decades. Photographer Katie Orlinsky has chronicled the lives of Arctic indigenous peoples for over 10 years.
Katie Orlinsky/Siena awards festival 2025
A child recoils as older boys play with toy guns in Al-Amari refugee camp, 2009. Pulitzer Prize-winning Jordanian photojournalist Muhammed Muheisen has spent decades documenting the toll of conflict on children. His Siena Awards 2025 show at La Tenaia captures fragile smiles, resilience and everyday life amid war.
Muhammed Muheisen/Siena awards festival 2025
Eliana, 22, a Venezuelan migrant, clutches her three-year-old daughter as she confronts a National Guard soldier blocking her at a razor-wire fence on the Rio Grande, El Paso, 2024. Photographer Adrees Latif’s Siena Awards 2025 project explores the fragile border between hope and despair along the US-Mexico frontier.
Adrees Latif/Siena awards festival 2025
Fruit trees grow inside makeshift tents, a striking fusion of nature and human ingenuity. The work by photographer Jianxing Zhu, showcased at the Siena Awards Festival 2025, reflects resilience and adaptation in the face of environmental and social challenges, offering a poetic vision of survival amid change.
Jianxing Zhu/Siena awards festival 2025
US Secret Service agents rush to shield Republican presidential nominee and former president Donald Trump after he fell as shots rang out during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.
Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post, Siena Awards 2025.
Western toad (Anaxyrus boreas) tadpoles cluster among lily pads in a lake on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. Captured by photographer Shane Gross and featured at the Siena Awards Festival 2025, the image showcases the delicate beauty of amphibian life and underscores the importance of conserving freshwater ecosystems.
Shane Gross/Siena awards festival 2025
Levi Goldbaum’s award-winning image Plane Overload, honoured in the Sipa Street Photography category, captures the surreal interplay of everyday life and aviation.
Levi Goldbaum/Siena awards festival 2025
Thibault Gerbaldi: A Symbiotic Relationship (Sipa Award: Fascinating Faces & Characters) An intimate portrait capturing the quiet harmony between human presence and the natural world.
Thibault Gerbaldi/Siena Awards Festival 2025
Skaters from Kazakhstan, Belgium and Japan push the limits of speed and stamina during the men’s 5000m relay final B at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena on March 17, 2024.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/International Skating Union/Siena awards festival 2025
Bathed in ethereal light, the forest transforms into a dreamlike setting in Shirley Wung’s “Glowing Luminous Elf in the Forest,” a striking image honoured in the Beauty of Nature category at the Siena Awards Festival 2025.
Shirley Wung/Siena awards festival 2025
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
