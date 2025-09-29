Viral chase: ICE vs one very determined delivery guy who looked like an 'illegal'

Chicago's streets became a playground for absurd cat-and-mouse game
Chicago has seen its share of wild scenes — but nothing quite like the viral video that lit up social media this September.
Picture it: a team of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and police officers in full tactical gear, looking ready to storm a fortress.
Their mission? Not a drug cartel; not a smuggling ring.
Nope — they were after a guy on a bicycle delivering takeout.
The “suspect” (read: just a brown dude with a food bag) was pedalling through the city, probably more worried about lukewarm dumplings than federal agents.
But to ICE, he looked suspicious enough to justify a full-blown action sequence.
One officer barked “Get him!” like he was in a bad cop drama, and suddenly the street transformed into a scene straight out of Rush Hour 4: Chicago Drift.
The delivery guy launched into survival mode, weaving through taxis, buses, and potholes with Olympic-level speed.
Meanwhile, the ICE agents — lugging bulletproof vests and radios — looked like stormtroopers chasing a Jedi on a scooter.
One nearly tripped over a kerb, another nearly face-planted into bystanders, while other officers were busy on their phones. Comedy gold.
Bystanders couldn’t believe their eyes.
Within hours, the internet had its new obsession.
Captions ranged from “Jackie Chan could never do something like this” to “Somebody give this guy a Tour de France contract.”
Back at the intersection, the crowd tried to stay clear of the scuffle. As the video was shared, comments highlighted the seriousness of the situation. "This is funny, but it's also terrifying," one user wrote.
Memes popped up comparing the ICE squad to mall cops on a field trip. The video racked up millions of views, equal parts hilarious and horrifying.
Because beneath the slapstick chase was a darker truth: the delivery guy wasn’t targeted for speeding, or even jaybiking. He was profiled.
In the end, the delivery guy vanished into the city, takeout intact, while ICE agents huffed in defeat.
One reportedly sighed, “He got away,” as if losing a bicycle race in full combat gear was shocking.
And just like that, Chicago gained a new folk hero: the mystery cyclist who outran ICE.
Wherever he is, one thing’s certain — he’s got both the fastest legs in the city and the internet cheering him on. The video has gained about half-a-million views on X.
