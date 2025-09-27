US adds another country to visa bond list

This requirement applies regardless of place of application
After adding Malawi and Zambia, the US has now added The Gambia on its list of countries whose nationals will need visa bonds.
The rule for Malawi and Zambia went into effect starting August 20 this year, while Gambian nationals will have to submit bonds of up to $15,000 starting October 11.
“Any citizen or national traveling on a passport issued by one of these countries, who is found otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa, must post a bond for $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000. The amount is determined at the time of the visa interview,” the US Department of State said.
The state department added that applicants must agree to the terms of the bond through the Department of the Treasury’s online payment platform Pay.gov.
“This requirement applies regardless of place of application,” the department said.
Applicants should submit Form I-352 to post a bond only after a consular officer directs them to do so. These applicants will get a direct link to pay through Pay.gov.
The department warned that applicants must not use any third-party website for posting the bond. “The US government is not responsible for any money paid outside of its systems,” it said.
“A bond does not guarantee visa issuance. If someone pays fees without a consular officer’s direction, they will not get that money back,” it added.
As a condition of the bond, all visa holders who have posted a visa bond must enter and exit the US through three designated ports of entry: Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).
“Not doing this might lead to a denied entry or a departure that is not properly recorded,” the department said.
The full visa bond amount will be returned automatically if the applicant follows all terms of their nonimmigrant visa status and the visa bond, which include: The visa holder departs from the US on or before the date they are authorised to stay in the country; or the visa holder does not travel to the US before the expiration of the visa; or the visa holder applies for and is denied admission at the US port of entry.
