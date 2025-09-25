GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

US H-1B visa changes spark global shift: IT Talent eyes new horizons - Y-Axis

The US pathway just became costlier and more selective while the annual quota stays fixed

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
2 MIN READ
US H-1B visa changes spark global shift: IT Talent eyes new horizons - Y-Axis

Dubai: The United States has set off a global debate by introducing a new $100,000 fee on H‑1B applications and proposing a wage‑weighted selection system. Here’s what changed, why it matters for IT professionals, and where opportunities are growing in 2025.

What exactly changed?

  • On September 19–21, 2025, the White House issued a proclamation introducing a one‑time $100,000 fee on new H‑1B applications.

  • The Department of Homeland Security has also proposed moving cap selection toward higher-paid roles through a wage-weighted process, replacing the pure lottery system.

  • USCIS confirms the statutory H‑1B cap remains 85,000 per fiscal year (65,000 regular cap + 20,000 US master’s). The registration fee for FY2026 increased to US$215 earlier this year.

Why this matters to IT professionals

The H‑1B is a temporary, employer‑tied visa. Even for those selected, long green‑card backlogs especially for India‑born applicants — mean years of uncertainty. With a dramatically higher application cost and selection tilted to top wage bands, many qualified candidates and smaller employers may be crowded out.

Where the opportunities are shifting in 2025

  • Germany: Industry body Bitkom reports 109,000 unfilled IT roles (August 2025), spanning software, data, and cybersecurity, well‑aligned to EU Blue Card and Opportunity Card pathways and learns to Permanent Residency in Europe.

  • Australia: Official Occupation Shortage List data show many ICT roles in nationwide shortage; the skilled‑migration framework provides defined routes to permanent residency for in‑demand tech occupations.

  • Canada: CompTIA forecasts net tech employment reaching ~1.46 million in 2025, underscoring continued demand for digital skills despite cyclical headwinds; multiple federal/provincial pathways lead to PR.

“This week’s H‑1B developments have triggered immediate client anxiety. We have already seeing Indian IT professionals especially in cloud, data, and cybersecurity pivot to Canada, Australia, and Germany, where rules provide clearer routes to permanent residency. Our advice is simple: don’t pause your global plans re‑route them to markets that are actively welcoming tech talent,” says Clint Khan, Director, Y‑Axis.

Bottom line

The US pathway just became costlier and more selective while the annual quota stays fixed. Meanwhile, Germany’s six‑figure vacancy gap, Australia’s official ICT shortages, and Canada’s expanding tech workforce indicate strong 2025 demand outside the US with more structured, PR‑oriented pathways for skilled workers.

For a personalised career and country roadmap, contact Y‑Axis, UAE’s largest and most trusted overseas careers consultant.
info@y-axis.ae  | www.y-axis.ae | +971 4 248 3900

Related Topics:
Company News

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta to stop hiring UAE expats?

Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta to stop hiring UAE expats?

2m read
Displaced Palestinians walks through a tent camp in Muwasi, an area that Israel has designated as a safe zone, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on September 21, 2025.

How Gaza war drove West’s dramatic policy shift

4m read
Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly – as prime minister of this great country – that the United Kingdom formally recognises the state of Palestine,” Starmer said in a video statement released on social media.

UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine

4m read
Tech giants scramble as new H-1B rules take effect from September 21.

How will $100K H-1B fee shake up big tech and workers?

3m read