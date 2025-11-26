Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2026 to take place on January 21-27

The Festival has categorised the more than 200 sessions on the programme into strands and activity types to help attendees choose events based on their interests. State of Now brings together bold thinkers, frontline journalists, and cultural commentators to help audiences make sense of the world in flux. How To offers practical wisdom from the world’s leading minds – writers, psychologists, crisis negotiators, and change-makers – ready to share their hard-gained insights. Fantastic Fiction celebrates masterful storytelling in all its forms. Expect plot twists, big ideas, and conversations that go beyond the page. Writers’ Corner is a dedicated space for storytellers of every kind, from aspiring novelists, creative illustrators, and published professionals. LitFest Families offers a world of fun and excitement, promising to enchant younger audiences. LitFest After Hours returns with a mix of music, comedy, games, and one-of-a-kind experiences designed to celebrate storytelling in all its forms.