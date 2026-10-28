Middle East war: Netanyahu says he could work with Trump to eliminate Iran threat after Israel election; Iran war cost hits $47.1bn, Hormuz tensions rise

US President Donald Trump showcased the arrival of 1 million barrels of Venezuelan crude Tuesday, calling the shipment a “gift” to the US as his administration prepared to sell the oil to commercial refineries.

“They’ve sent me as a gift a boatload of a million barrels of oil, and I’m giving that to the United States of America,” Trump told reporters before his Texas visit.

“We’re going to accept a million barrels of oil, and I’m going to give it to you people to use it the way you want,” he said in remarks reported by The Associated Press.

Trump subsequently visited the Port of Corpus Christi, where a tanker carrying the heavy crude served as a backdrop for his speech. Producer North American Blue Energy Partners, or NABEP, said Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited one of two newly-arrived tankers carrying the combined million-barrel cargo.