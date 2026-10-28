Middle East war: Netanyahu says he could work with Trump to eliminate Iran threat after Israel election; Iran war cost hits $47.1bn, Hormuz tensions rise

US and Israel align strategies to tackle Iran's 'existential threat'
Highlights
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday that US Marines took part in a martial arts course at a base in the Middle East, where they sparred in hand-to-hand combat drills. In a post on X, CENTCOM said the training helps deployed troops keep their skills sharp.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeking to form a new government after close elections, said on Wednesday he could work with US President Donald Trump to eliminate the "existential threat" posed by Iran.
"Israel has a unique opportunity with our partner President Trump to forever eliminate the existential threat of Iran," Netanyahu told reporters, after days of brandishing threats of a new bombing campaign against the cleric-run nation.
US President Donald Trump showcased the arrival of 1 million barrels of Venezuelan crude Tuesday, calling the shipment a “gift” to the US as his administration prepared to sell the oil to commercial refineries.
“They’ve sent me as a gift a boatload of a million barrels of oil, and I’m giving that to the United States of America,” Trump told reporters before his Texas visit.
“We’re going to accept a million barrels of oil, and I’m going to give it to you people to use it the way you want,” he said in remarks reported by The Associated Press.
Trump subsequently visited the Port of Corpus Christi, where a tanker carrying the heavy crude served as a backdrop for his speech. Producer North American Blue Energy Partners, or NABEP, said Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited one of two newly-arrived tankers carrying the combined million-barrel cargo.
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The US Department of War shared an updated estimate with Congress showing $47.1 billion spent on operations as of October 16, up $3.5 billion since early September and over 25% above July projections. Most of the costs — about $29 billion — went to replacing munitions, with $6.1 billion for lost equipment and nearly $12 billion in added operational expenses, according to The Hill. The figure excludes base repairs from Iranian attacks, which officials say could raise the total much higher, amid ongoing scrutiny from lawmakers.
A diplomatic push in Tehran has divided Iranian commentators, with some portraying the visit by Saudi, Turkish and Pakistani officials as recognition of Iran’s influence and others warning it could bring pressure for concessions.
Monday’s four-way meeting ended with a commitment to continue dialogue on peace and security, but no announced agreement on the war, the Strait of Hormuz or Iran’s nuclear program.
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani army chief Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin attended the talks.
Reuters quoted a Pakistani official as saying Munir had presented a proposal intended to offer something to both Washington and Tehran, with President Donald Trump’s approval to pursue diplomacy.
Authorisation to explore diplomacy does not establish that Washington approved every term of a completed agreement. Details were not disclosed.
The official said Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar could serve as guarantors if Iran accepted the proposal.
Iran has warned that vessels belonging to South Korean shipping company Sinokor will face “legal action” beginning November 1. The statement issued by Iran's Gulf Strait Authority does not explicitly threaten missile strikes against every ship.
Reuters reported Tuesday that the authority accused Sinokor vessels of committing the "highest number of crossing violations" in the Strait of Hormuz over the preceding three months. Sinokor did not immediately comment.
“Appropriate actions” had already been taken against at least seven vessels, the authority said, as quoted by US News.
Preliminary exit polls from the Israeli elections indicate a highly competitive race with no clear winner reaching the 61-seat majority required for the Knesset. While Gadi Eisenkot claimed a "complete victory" based on his bloc's projected edge, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party is expected to remain the largest single party.
A confident Gadi Eisenkot, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's challenger, said the exit poll would mean a “complete victory” for his bloc. The former general and son of Moroccan immigrants added that he will “act immediately” to replace Netanyahu’s government.
Exit polls early on Wednesday (October 28) show no immediate clear winner in the pivotal vote. Based on partial unofficial results, neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot is on track for the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.
Israel's election ended Tuesday with no clear winner, exit polls indicate, likely setting off weeks of jockeying before a leader is declared.
An inconclusive result would leave Israel in political limbo after the country's first national election since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack. The vote served as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wartime leadership.
Exit polls released by major Israeli TV stations suggest that neither Netanyahu's political bloc nor that of his main rival, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, secured the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.
Like all surveys, exit polls are subject to potential error. Preliminary results are expected in the coming hours. Final results are expected in the coming days and may vary from the exit polls.
The mortal remains of an Indian national who died in the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam reached India on the morning of October 27, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said.
The embassy added that it had provided the necessary assistance to facilitate the return.
Limited flight operations have resumed at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, including India-bound services operated by Flynas, while Saudi carriers continue to operate flights to India from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Tuesday.
In an advisory issued on October 27, the embassy urged Indian nationals to remain in regular contact with their airlines and verify flight status before travelling to the airport amid continuing disruptions. Read more
The UK has just issued security alerts for Israel, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Iraq, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Yemen and Palestine, warning all British nationals of sudden incoming escalation causing severe flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.
"The context in the Middle East remains deeply unpredictable and the risk of sudden escalation is high," the new warning says.
It now covers British nationals planning to transit the region rather than only those already there, and drops all qualifiers on airspace closures and travel disruptions, which are no longer described as potential.
US embassies across the region ordered departures last week.
Day 241: Iran says supreme leader met with security chief
Day 240: 'Entering new path could be considered': Iran tells US
Day 239: Trump warns Iran would trigger ‘death problems’
Day 238: Houthis deny targeting Saudi holy cities Mecca, Medina
Day 237: Iran threatens Gulf internet links if US, Israel attack