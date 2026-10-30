US envoy pushes for 'timeout', credits Qatar, Pakistan: US-Iran deal ‘very close’

US envoy highlights Qatar, Pakistan's role in easing US-Iran tensions
US envoy Tom Barrack has credited Qatar and Pakistan with helping bring the United States and Iran closer to renewed diplomacy, urging both sides to pause hostilities before tensions escalate further.
Speaking to CNN on Thursday, October 29, Barrack said regional allies had helped create an opening for Washington and Tehran to agree on a process for de-escalation.
“Let’s have a time out. Let’s have a time out, bring temperatures down,” he said, describing the two sides as “very close” to reaching that initial understanding.
Barrack cautioned that a pause would not immediately resolve the conflict but could give the region room to establish its own pace towards a broader settlement.
His remarks come amid mounting concerns that the United States and Israel could resume major military strikes against Iran after the November 3 US midterm elections if diplomatic efforts fail.
US military planners have reportedly prepared options for renewed attacks.
Qatar has been leading mediation efforts, with Pakistan and other regional powers supporting initiatives to prevent another escalation.
A proposed framework reportedly includes steps to address Washington’s nuclear concerns and Tehran’s demands over sanctions and the US naval blockade.
However, the path to an agreement remains uncertain.
A senior Iranian official said recently that the latest ideas conveyed through Qatar were "unacceptable", highlighting the substantial differences still separating the two sides.
US President Donald Trump has indicated that negotiations are continuing through intermediaries while keeping the possibility of military action open.
For Gulf countries, a diplomatic breakthrough could reduce security risks, shipping disruptions and pressure on energy markets.
But until Washington and Tehran accept concrete terms, the prospect of renewed fighting remains a serious concern.