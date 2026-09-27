Red fog alert covers six Eastern Province areas, with visibility falling to 1km or less
Dubai: Heavy thunderstorms, flash-flood risks and dense fog are forecast across parts of Saudi Arabia on Sunday, with the National Center for Meteorology issuing severe-weather warnings for several regions.
Moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected over Jazan, Asir and Al Baha, with conditions potentially producing flash floods, hail and strong winds capable of raising dust and sand.
A red alert for dense fog was issued for parts of the Eastern Province, including Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Dammam, Qatif, Buqayq and Ras Tanura, with horizontal visibility expected to fall to 1km or less during the morning.
The warning was in effect from midnight until 9am, while other NCM alerts remained active across the kingdom on Sunday.
Parts of Medina are also expected to see light to moderate thunderstorms, while active winds could stir up dust and sand across Hail, Al Qassim and the Northern Borders.
An NCM alert for Al Mahd in Medina warned of rain, active winds, reduced visibility and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Fog could also develop overnight and during the early morning in parts of the Mecca Region.
Temperatures will remain high across much of the country. Riyadh, Medina, Dammam and Buraidah are forecast to reach 42°C, with Mecca at 41°C. Hail and Arar are expected to reach 39°C, while Jeddah and Najran are forecast at 36°C.
Conditions will be cooler in the south-western highlands, with Abha forecast at 30°C and Al Baha at 29°C.
Humidity is expected to be particularly high in the Eastern Province, reaching 95 per cent in Dammam, while Jeddah could record 90 per cent and Jazan 80 per cent.
The NCM’s early-warning system also showed multiple active weather alerts across the kingdom on Sunday, including warnings for heavy rain, fog, active winds and reduced visibility.