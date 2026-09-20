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Saudi Arabia: Seven members of one family among nine killed in horrific Al Ahsa crash

Father, mother and five children die after two vehicles collide on Al Uqair -Al Uyun road

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Seven members of one family travelling in the first vehicle were killed. They were the father and mother, three sons and two daughters. Two young men travelling in the second vehicle also died.
Seven members of one family travelling in the first vehicle were killed. They were the father and mother, three sons and two daughters. Two young men travelling in the second vehicle also died.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Nine people, including a father, mother and their five children, were killed when two vehicles collided on a major road in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, traffic authorities said.

The crash occurred on the Al Uqair-Al Uyun road in Al Ahsa governorate and involved two vehicles that were extensively damaged in the collision.

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Seven members of one family travelling in the first vehicle were killed. They were the father and mother, three sons and two daughters. Two young men travelling in the second vehicle also died.

The Eastern Province Traffic Department said its teams responded immediately to the crash, which preliminary findings attributed to a sudden swerve. Authorities said the necessary legal procedures were being completed.

Civil Defence and Saudi Red Crescent rescue teams were dispatched to the scene and worked to extricate victims trapped inside the wreckage. All nine people involved in the collision died, according to reports.

The Al Uqair-Al Uyun road is a key route in the Eastern Province, connecting parts of Al Ahsa governorate with coastal areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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