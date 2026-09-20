Father, mother and five children die after two vehicles collide on Al Uqair -Al Uyun road
Dubai: Nine people, including a father, mother and their five children, were killed when two vehicles collided on a major road in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, traffic authorities said.
The crash occurred on the Al Uqair-Al Uyun road in Al Ahsa governorate and involved two vehicles that were extensively damaged in the collision.
Seven members of one family travelling in the first vehicle were killed. They were the father and mother, three sons and two daughters. Two young men travelling in the second vehicle also died.
The Eastern Province Traffic Department said its teams responded immediately to the crash, which preliminary findings attributed to a sudden swerve. Authorities said the necessary legal procedures were being completed.
Civil Defence and Saudi Red Crescent rescue teams were dispatched to the scene and worked to extricate victims trapped inside the wreckage. All nine people involved in the collision died, according to reports.
The Al Uqair-Al Uyun road is a key route in the Eastern Province, connecting parts of Al Ahsa governorate with coastal areas.