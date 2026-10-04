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Saudi Arabia weather: Jazan schools, university switch to remote learning on Sunday

Remote learning announced for Jazan schools amid safety concerns

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Rainfall prompts Jazan schools to shift to online classes on Sunday
Rainfall prompts Jazan schools to shift to online classes on Sunday

Dubai: Schools across Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region will switch to remote learning on Sunday as moderate to heavy rain affects parts of the region.

The General Administration of Education in Jazan said in-person classes will be suspended across the region and its governorates, with lessons to be held online through the Madrasati platform.

The move was taken following weather reports from the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) and is aimed at ensuring the safety of students, teachers and administrative staff.

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Classes to follow regular schedule

Students will continue their lessons remotely according to the approved school timetable.

The Education Administration urged students to attend their online classes and adhere to scheduled timings to ensure the continuity of the learning process.

Jazan University also shifts online

Jazan University has also announced the suspension of in-person classes on Sunday due to the weather conditions.

The university said the decision was based on reports from the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) and was taken to ensure the safety of students, teaching staff and administrative employees.

The suspension applies to all university campuses, academic complexes and colleges across Jazan’s governorates.

Sunday’s lectures will be conducted remotely through the Blackboard platform.

Rain affects several areas

Moderate to heavy rainfall has been reported across several governorates, centres and villages in Jazan.

Authorities have advised residents to follow official weather and safety updates as weather conditions continue to affect parts of the region.

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