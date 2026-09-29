Remember Rob from MAD? Here's what he's doing now and earning more than ever

"I went to them with a CD of my animation. When they said I also have to face camera, I was like: 'Okay, bye.' I left," he said. "They called me again. After a lot of calls and push, I went. They gave me a script. I couldn't do that. I went back again, came back with my own script and props and finally gave an audition. It went well. I panicked when they were shortlisting me. But eventually, I agreed."