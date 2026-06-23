Apple, Tesla trade secrets 'leaked': Will it affect iPhones and Tesla EVs?

Intellectual property: Cyberattack on Tata raises alarms over supply chain vulnerabilities
Cyberattacks targeting corporate trade secrets have emerged as one of the fastest-growing threats facing global manufacturers after India's Tata Electronics — one of Apple's fastest-growing production partners outside China — confirmed it had suffered a cybersecurity incident following claims by a ransomware group that it had obtained confidential engineering documents belonging to Apple and Tesla.
The incident underscores a growing shift in cybercrime, with hackers increasingly targeting intellectual property rather than customer data or financial records.
If authenticated, the alleged trove of engineering files could offer insights into closely guarded product designs, manufacturing processes and supply-chain operations, highlighting how suppliers have become a critical weak link in the technology industry's global production network.
The incident has raised fresh concerns about cybersecurity across global technology supply chains.
Tata Electronics said the incident was identified "a few weeks ago" and that its response protocols were activated immediately.
The company said the breach had no impact on its operations, but declined to comment on reports that it had received a ransom demand.
The alleged attackers, a ransomware group calling itself World Leaks, have posted more than 200,000 files totaling over 630 gigabytes on the dark web, according to cybersecurity researchers who reviewed the material.
Authenticity of the files or the hackers' claims cannot be independently verified.
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Researchers said the cache appears to include Apple manufacturing specifications, component designs, quality-control documents and files.
They also identified documents purportedly linked to Tesla, including engineering drawings marked "TRADE SECRET" for the automaker's Model 3 "Highland" project and files referencing a charge-port controller for the Model Y.
Other data reportedly includes employee emails, event logs and passport copies.
A source familiar with the matter said Apple is investigating the incident, while Tesla did not publicly comment.
Tata Electronics also declined to discuss the alleged ransom demand.
Cyber security experts say the effect may not show immediately.
Tata Electronics has said the incident did not disrupt operations, suggesting manufacturing continues.
However, production could be affected later if:
systems require prolonged forensic investigation
supplier networks are isolated
security controls are tightened
regulatory reviews slow engineering collaboration
The incident underscores a broader trend in manufacturing cybersecurity.
Rather than attacking technology giants directly, hackers increasingly target suppliers because:
suppliers often have weaker defenses
they possess valuable intellectual property
compromising one supplier can expose information belonging to multiple global companies
For companies such as Apple, Nvidia, Tesla and others, protecting intellectual property now depends not only on securing their own networks but also on the cybersecurity resilience of hundreds of suppliers spread across multiple countries.
The reported Tata Electronics breach has not been confirmed as a direct hack of Apple or Tesla, and the authenticity of the alleged leaked files remains under investigation.
Even so, the incident highlights a growing cybersecurity challenge: as global manufacturing becomes more distributed, suppliers increasingly hold sensitive design and production data, making them attractive targets for ransomware groups seeking valuable intellectual property rather than just financial gain.
The reported breach comes at a critical time for Apple's manufacturing strategy.
As the US technology giant accelerates efforts to diversify production beyond China, Tata has become one of its most important partners in India, accounting for roughly one-third of the country's iPhone output.
Together with Foxconn, Tata is central to Apple's long-term supply chain shift and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition to establish India as a global electronics manufacturing hub.
The incident also highlights growing cyber risks facing the world's electronics manufacturers.
Recent ransomware attacks have targeted several major Apple suppliers, underscoring how hackers are increasingly pursuing valuable intellectual property and sensitive manufacturing data rather than simply disrupting production.
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