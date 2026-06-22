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Tata Electronics breach: How serious is the alleged Apple, Tesla data leak?

Hackers claim trove of Apple, Tesla-linked files as Tata probes breach

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Ransomware leak tests Tata’s role in Apple, Tesla supply chains
Ransomware leak tests Tata’s role in Apple, Tesla supply chains

Tata Electronics has confirmed it detected a recent “cybersecurity incident” after researchers reported that a ransomware group, World Leaks, had posted purported design and specification files linked to customers Apple and Tesla.

According to security researchers cited by Reuters, the group claims to have uploaded more than 200,000 files — totalling over 630GB — on the dark web, including alleged engineering documents, internal logs and other sensitive material.

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The company said it immediately activated its response protocols and stressed that its business operations were not impacted.

“The incident has had no impact on our operations across businesses, which remain unaffected,” Tata Electronics told Reuters.

Several weeks ago Tata Electronics detected a cybersecurity incident in some of our systems. Our incident response protocols were invoked immediately, and the incident did not affect operations across the various business units, which remain unchanged.
Tata Electronics

What the hackers claim

Cybersecurity researchers told Reuters that World Leaks has allegedly published more than 200,000 files, totalling over 630GB, on the dark web. The material is said to include engineering documents, internal records and technical specifications.

Some of the files reportedly reference Apple manufacturing data and Tesla-related components, though their authenticity has not been independently verified.

Apple and Tesla connections

Researchers say the leaked dataset includes folders and documents that appear to relate to Apple factory operations and Tesla parts supply chains. Apple is reportedly reviewing the incident, while Tata declined to comment on any ransom demand.

Why the incident matters

Tata Electronics is a key manufacturing partner for Apple in India as the company expands production outside China. The alleged breach raises fresh concerns over the security of global electronics supply chains.

Cybersecurity analysts say ransomware groups are increasingly targeting manufacturing ecosystems, where proprietary designs and production data can carry high value.

What happens next

Investigations are ongoing, with cybersecurity experts continuing to assess the scale and authenticity of the leaked files. Authorities have not yet confirmed the full scope of the incident.

Related Topics:
technologycybercrime

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