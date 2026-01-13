As Apple moves to India, Google set to make high-end phones in Vietnam: Report

As Apple makes India pivot, Google eyes Vietnam amid supply chain revolution
Google is set to kick off a game-changing shift by developing and manufacturing its flagship high-end smartphones entirely in Vietnam starting this year, mirroring Apple's ambitious push to do the same for iPhones in India.
This bold move accelerates US tech giants' scramble to build full supply chains beyond China's borders amid escalating trade tensions and diversification drives, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday (January 13, 2026).
The Alphabet-owned powerhouse, behind Android and YouTube, is elevating Vietnam's status from mere assembly hub to a core innovation centre in its Pixel ecosystem.
Sources familiar with the plans reveal Google will launch New Product Introductions (NPI) – the critical "from-scratch" phase involving design, prototyping, testing, and production line validation — for premium models like the Pixel, Pixel Pro, and Pixel Fold directly in Vietnam.
NPI isn't just tinkering; it’s the high-stakes engineering marathon where hundreds of specialists from Google and suppliers collaborate on tools, machinery, and processes to ensure flawless mass production.
Vietnam already handles Pixel mass assembly and basic verification, making this expansion feasible without the ecosystem China provides.
Budget-friendly Pixel A series stays in China for now, but flagships signal confidence in Vietnam's maturing capabilities, the report added.
Apple's parallel strategy in India aims for complete iPhone supply chains, potentially running dual NPIs as a hedge against delays — doubling investments but slashing risks.
Both face Beijing’s tightened export controls on equipment and talent, which slowed prior shifts.
Since April 2025, President Trump’s tariff hikes have jolted global supply chains, pushing firms like Google to Vietnam, now Asia's #3 manufacturing hotspot per the 2026 Asia Manufacturing Index.
Google joins Samsung and Intel in Vietnam's boom, boosting local jobs and tech transfer while dodging China risks.
Google declined immediate comment, and couldn't independently verify. The pivot, if confirmed, cements Vietnam's rise as Southeast Asia's supply chain kingpin.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox