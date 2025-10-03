Vietnam's skyline soars: 10 tallest towers, 20 more underway

Skyscrapers mark ambition, symbolising nation's ascent as Southeast Asia's growth engine
Vietnam's rapid urbanisation has ushered in a stunning array of skyscrapers, symbolising economic vitality and architectural ambition.
Vietnam's skyline has undergone a breathtaking metamorphosis, evolving from colonial-era low-rises to a constellation of gleaming supertalls that pierce the tropical haze.
From Ho Chi Minh City's glittering waterfront icons to Hanoi's modern monoliths, these towers blend luxury living, commerce, and tourism.
In Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, economic dynamism fuels this vertical ambition, symbolising the nation's roaring ascent as Southeast Asia's growth engine.
Currently, leading the pack is Landmark 81, a 461-metre marvel, with rooftop facilities offering unrivalled views of the Saigon River. The iconic mixed-use supertall in Vinhomes Central Park features luxury apartments, Vincom Center mall, hotel, and Skyview observation deck overlooking the Saigon River.
Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower follows at 336 metres. It was once Vietnam's tallest, and a premier address in Hanoi, until it was overtaken by Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh City.
Lotte Centre, currently the third-tallest in the Asian coun try, houses the Lotte Mall, offices, apartments, and a helipad. It also boasts Hanoi's highest observation deck with panoramic city views.
These vertical wonders reflect the nation's bold leap into global prominence amid Southeast Asia's vertical race.
20 more skyscrapers underway
Yet, the horizon buzzes with promise: over 20 skyscrapers taller than 150 metres are under construction.
These include the Phương Trạch Tower (600m), in Hanoi, expected to be completed in 2030. This megatall tower, which broke ground in 2023, will become Vietnam's tallest building upon completion, surpassing Landmark 81. It features mixed-use spaces including offices, residences, and hotels, designed to anchor a new urban district.
Another project underway: Smart City Financial Tower (450m), designed by global firm SOM, located in the North Hanoi Smart City development due in 2028. This 108-story mixed-use skyscraper broke ground in early 2025 as the centerpiece of a vast public park and smart city initiative.
Here’s our list of the top 10 tallest completed skyscrapers in Vietnam today:
|Rank
|Name
|Height (m)
|Floors
|Launch
|Location
|Brief Description
|1
|Landmark 81
|461.2
|81
|2018
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Iconic mixed-use supertall in Vinhomes Central Park: luxury apartments, Vincom Center mall, hotel, and Skyview observation deck overlooking the Saigon River.
|2
|Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower
|336
|72
|2011
|Hanoi
|Multifunctional complex with Hanoi Marriott Hotel, offices, condos, and a massive shopping mall; once Vietnam's tallest, now Hanoi's premier landmark.
|3
|Lotte Center Hanoi
|272
|65
|2014
|Hanoi
|Versatile tower housing Lotte Mall, offices, apartments, and a helipad; boasts Hanoi's highest observation deck with panoramic city views.
|4
|Landmark 72
|262
|72
|2011
|Hanoi
|Residential skyscraper in Vinhomes Skylake; offers high-end apartments and amenities, contributing to Hanoi's growing skyline.
|5
|The One Ho Chi Minh City
|252
|63
|2023
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Luxury residential tower with premium apartments and facilities; emphasizes modern living in the bustling Tan Cang area.
|6
|Bitexco Financial Tower
|262
|68
|2010
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Iconic lotus-inspired office tower with Saigon Skydeck; hosts financial firms and the Saigon Outcast entertainment venue.
|7
|Vietinbank Tower
|238.8
|47
|2014
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Sleek office skyscraper for VietinBank; features commercial spaces and green design elements in District 1.
|8
|Saigon Trade Center
|233
|49
|2013
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Mixed-use development with Grade A offices, retail, and serviced apartments; a key business hub in the city center.
|9
|Central Plaza
|231
|45
|2019
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Commercial tower offering offices and retail; designed for efficiency in District 1's financial district.
|10
|E.Town Central
|228
|45
|2013
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Sustainable office building with LEED certification; includes retail podium and parking for urban professionals.
