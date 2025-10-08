Severe flooding kills 8 in Vietnam, as Typhoon Matmo dumps torrential rains

Hanoi hit by severe flooding for the second time in less than 2 weeks
Typhoon Matmo's heavy rains and floods have resulted in eight fatalities and five injuries in Vietnam, emergency service officials said on Wednesday.
The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority reported that over 15,700 homes were submerged and more than 400 damaged.
Additionally, more than 14,600 hectares of rice and other crops were flooded.
The disaster also claimed over 97,000 livestock and poultry, which were killed or swept away.
Flooding, landslides, and traffic disruptions have affected 602 locations across the northern mountainous and north-central regions.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued an urgent order to strengthen measures against flash floods and landslides and to safeguard residents in the impacted areas.
Overnight downpours from midnight to early Tuesday (October 7) dumped 40-116 mm of rain in just six hours, with totals reaching up to 100 mm in some spots by morning.
This has created over 120 flooding points across the city, paralyzing at least 30 major streets and submerging low-lying areas in calf-deep water.
Schools in affected districts shifted to online learning, flights at Noi Bai International Airport faced delays or cancellations, and traffic ground to a halt as motorbikes and cars were stranded.
Residents described it as a "loop" of relentless storms, with many families still recovering from the previous deluge.
By Wednesday morning (October 8), waters have begun receding in some areas, but authorities warn of ongoing thunderstorms and potential flash floods through the afternoon.
Emergency teams are clearing debris and restoring access, with full traffic resumption expected by evening.
