Vietnam’s ancient town turns into a river after record floods

Historic Hoi An submerged as torrential rains trigger worst floods in 60 years

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Residents row wooden boats through the submerged streets of Hoi An as floodwaters reach record levels. Vietnam’s coastal provinces have been battered by torrential rain since October 26, with up to 1.7 metres falling in just 24 hours.
AP
1/8
Wooden boats glide past lantern-lit streets, now eerily silent and transformed into makeshift canals.
AP
2/8
Aerial view shows Hoi An’s UNESCO-listed quarter submerged as the Thu Bon River overflows its banks.
AP
3/8
A woman rows a boat through a flooded street after heavy rains inundated the ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam.
AFP
4/8
This aerial image shows floodwaters submerging streets and buildings after days of relentless rain in Hoi An, Vietnam’s ancient riverside town.
AFP
5/8
People steered wooden boats and waded through waist-deep water down Hoi An's flooded streets with the ground floors of houses and shops submerged,
AFP
6/8
Several kilometres of roads have been damaged or blocked by flooding and landslides, with more than 5,000 hectares of crops destroyed and over 16,000 cattle dead, the environment ministry said.
AFP
7/8
State media reported that a section of a mountain pass linking Danang and Quang Ngai provinces was reopened after it was blocked by a landslide on Sunday.
AFP
8/8
Flood levels at a measuring station on the Thu Bon river, which flows through Danang and empties into the sea at Hoi An, "surpassed the historic level in 1964 by four centimetres, reaching 5.62 metres" late on Wednesday, the national weather bureau said.
AP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

