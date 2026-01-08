GOLD/FOREX
Firefighter risks life in icy river to save stranded car

Video footage showed the firefighter wading into the fast-flowing, icy river

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ

Dubai: A dramatic rescue unfolded in eastern Bosnia as a firefighter risked his life to save a car trapped in the freezing waters of the Drina River after severe flooding swept through the region.

The vehicle was left half-submerged after days of relentless rain, and snowfall caused rivers to swell beyond their banks. Video footage showed the firefighter wading into the fast-flowing, icy river, battling strong currents and bitter cold to secure the stranded car and prevent it from being swept away.

Bosnia, like several Balkan countries, has been hit hard by extreme winter weather since the weekend. Heavy rainfall combined with melting snow has flooded homes, submerged roads and triggered power outages in multiple areas. Emergency crews have been working around the clock, responding to rising water levels and helping residents protect their property.

Authorities warned that conditions remain dangerous, with more rain forecast in parts of the region. The firefighter’s brave act has drawn praise online, symbolising the dedication of emergency workers facing harsh weather to keep communities safe.

Video from AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
