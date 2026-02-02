Save In Gold expands platform to enhance real-time gold transactions in UAE

Enhanced features let you buy, sell and manage gold with live pricing and easy redemption
UAE-based gold investment platform Save In Gold has expanded its offering for physical gold transactions, aiming to provide retail and institutional investors with a more accessible means to buy, sell, and manage tangible gold through its mobile application.
The platform allows users to transact in physical gold at live market prices while monitoring price trends with real-time charts. These features are designed to give investors increased transparency over their gold and support informed decision-making in an evolving market environment.
Save In Gold operates within the framework of the UAE’s regulated gold sector. The company is a member of the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, an industry body that sets recognized standards for transparency and responsible conduct in the gold and jewellery market. Membership highlights the company’s commitment to these standards and aligns its operations with broader practices focused on investor confidence and regulatory compliance.
In addition to trading capabilities, the platform provides multiple options for redemption and liquidity. Users can sell their gold and receive funds at any time, transfer gold as gifts, or collect gold from designated retail branches across the UAE. Home delivery is also available, with fulfillment typically completed within 24 hours, according to company information.
The platform includes engagement features such as referral and cashback programs. These are structured with clear criteria and transparent visibility, offering incentives for user activity.
“The expansion of our platform reflects growing demand in the UAE for solutions that make gold ownership more accessible and straightforward,” said a spokesperson from Save In Gold.
“Interest in tangible assets continues to grow as investors seek diversified options and flexible transaction methods,” added the spokesperson. “Our platform integrates the security inherent in physical gold with the convenience of modern management.”
The development of such platforms reflects broader trends in the UAE, where access to physical gold ownership is becoming simpler and more transparent. Across the Gulf, there has been a steady rise in platforms that allow users to buy, sell, and manage gold online, highlighting a shift in preferences that is reshaping how precious metals are owned and accessed.
Gold has long been regarded as a store of value in the Gulf region, supported by the UAE’s role as a global hub for physical gold trading and refining. Platforms that link online purchase with tangible delivery mirror concurrent innovation in related services, including gold-purchasing kiosks and redemption options rolled out by local and regional market participants.
As the intersection of technology and physical assets continues to evolve, industry observers say these developments may broaden participation in gold markets by reducing entry barriers and introducing new mechanisms for managing and accessing gold in a regulated environment.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox