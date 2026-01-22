Tesla Cybertruck sales down 48.1% in 2025: Here's why

Tesla's Cybertruck sales plummet, as per Cox Automotive data
Tesla's Cybertruck sales plummeted nearly in half in 2025, according to fresh data from Cox Automotive.
The Silicon Valley electric vehicle maker delivered just 20,237 of its angular pickup trucks last year — a sharp 48.1% drop from the 38,965 sold in 2024.
This slump mirrored a broader EV market downturn, fueled by President Donald Trump and Congress axing the popular $7,500 federal tax credit that the Cybertruck and many rivals had relied on.
Cox Automotive's January 13 report showed US carmakers sold 1,275,714 electric vehicles in 2025, capturing nearly 8% of total auto sales but dipping 2% from 1,301,441 units in 2024.
Tesla dominated the US market for electrici vehicles in 2025, as topped luxury car sales rankings in the highly competitive China EV market.
Cox noted that third-quarter EV sales surged to 365,830 as buyers rushed in before the credit vanished, only to fall to 234,171 in the fourth quarter.
Tesla moved 589,160 vehicles in the US in 2025, a 7% decline from 2024's 633,762.
The company blamed "near-term uncertainty from shifting trade, tariff, and fiscal policy" in its Q3 2025 investor presentation.
Analysts pointed to CEO Elon Musk's high-profile alliance with President Trump and his outspoken conservative views as sales drags.
A November 2025 Yale study estimated Tesla lost 1-1.26 million sales from October 2022 to April 2025 due to the "Musk partisan effect," while boosting rivals' EV and hybrid sales by 17-22% as politically opposed buyers switched brands.
USA Today quoted Cox Automotive's director of industry insights, Stephanie Valdez Streaty, as saying that Musk's politics are just one piece of Tesla's challenges.
