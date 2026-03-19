Eid amid ‘digital debris’: Why responsibility is the real celebration this year

In times of tension, calm and verified information are as important as family, festivities
Dubai: As the UAE prepares to welcome the first day of Eid Al Fitr this Friday, March 20, the familiar sense of joy and anticipation is unmistakable.
Across the seven emirates, the rhythms of preparation are in full swing: malls are bustling with families seeking new clothes, homes are being scented with bukhoor for long-awaited gatherings, and the nation’s world-class attractions, from Abu Dhabi’s cultural heart to Dubai’s vibrant skyline, are ready to host millions.
Yet, this year, the festive crescent rises over a landscape marked by a unique and sobering complexity. Following recent regional escalations and blatant Iranian aggression targeting critical infrastructure, the UAE finds itself in a state of heightened vigilance. For the residents of this nation, the message from the authorities has been unwavering: the celebration of Eid will go on with full spirit, but it must be underpinned by an unprecedented level of safety, cooperation, and conscious responsibility.
This is not a call to diminish our joy. Rather, it is a call to protect it. In a world where the regional climate can shift rapidly, the ability to celebrate with peace of mind is a privilege maintained through collective discipline and institutional strength.
The UAE has long been a global benchmark for resilience. This year, that preparedness is not just a high-level strategic concept; it is a visible, daily reality. As we transition from the spiritual reflection of Ramadan to the festivities of Eid, the national security apparatus has mobilised to ensure that the sanctity of the holiday remains undisturbed.
From intensified patrols by police to the strategic deployment of civil defence teams across the country, the UAE’s proactive stance is evident. We see it in the enhanced monitoring of our arterial roads and the increased presence of first responders at major public landmarks. These measures are designed to act as a silent shield, allowing families to focus on what matters most: kinship and gratitude.
However, the efficacy of any national defence or safety net relies heavily on the “last mile” of security, the individual citizen and resident. They are the essential building blocks of a secure society. In this context, compliance is an act of patriotism and community care.
One of the most significant developments this year is the UAE’s focus on “crisis literacy.” Recently, the Dubai Media Office and national emergency authorities released multilingual guidance on how to respond to mobile emergency alerts. This transparency is a testament to the maturity of the UAE’s governance.
The advice provided, to stay indoors, move away from glass surfaces, and follow building management instructions, is practical and calm. The underlying philosophy is clear: readiness is the best antidote to fear. By educating the public on contingency plans, the government is ensuring that “Stay calm and do not panic” becomes a national reflex rather than just a slogan.
Panic is a force multiplier for chaos; composure, conversely, is a force multiplier for safety. This Eid, being a responsible celebrant means being mentally prepared. It means knowing that while the sky may be lit with festive displays, the nation’s eyes are also on the horizon, ensuring that any threat is met with the full might of our defence systems.
In the digital age, a threat is not always physical. During times of regional tension, the spread of “digital debris”, misinformation, unverified videos, and alarmist voice notes, can be as damaging as any kinetic action. Authorities have been categorical: rely only on official channels and established news outlets like Gulf News.
Misinformation preys on the emotional high of a holiday. Sharing a “rumour” out of a misplaced sense of caution only serves to trigger unnecessary anxiety. In the UAE, where legal frameworks regarding electronic crimes are robust, responsible communication is a legal and moral obligation. This Eid, let our social media feeds be filled with greetings and gratitude, not speculation and fear.
A hallmark of this year’s Eid is the adaptation of religious and social traditions. The decision to hold Eid prayers exclusively inside mosques, rather than in traditional outdoor musallahs, is a poignant example of the UAE’s “safety first” doctrine. While the sight of thousands praying in open fields is a cherished image, the transition to indoor venues ensures better crowd management, climate control, and security.
Similarly, as families plan their outings, a shift toward smaller, more manageable gatherings and staying mindful of overcrowding is a sensible way to honour the holiday without overstretching public resources.
Beyond the immediate security concerns, there is a profound sense of reassurance in the UAE’s institutional precision. Even amid regional tensions, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Ministry of Economy have ensured that supply chains remain untouched. Markets are overflowing with fresh produce, and essential goods are readily available. This “business as usual” atmosphere is not a coincidence; it is the result of years of strategic planning and logistical excellence.
The UAE has not allowed its internal vigilance to distract from its humanitarian soul. Through initiatives like “Operation Gallant Knight 3,” the country continues to send life-saving aid and Eid clothing to Gaza. This ability to maintain domestic security while leading global humanitarian efforts defines the UAE’s role as a beacon of stability in the Middle East.
As we gather with our loved ones this weekend, let us remember that our safety is a shared treasure. By following the rules, staying informed, and looking out for one another, we ensure that the light of Eid shines brighter than any shadow of uncertainty.
In the UAE, security is not just something the government provides; it is something the people participate in. This Eid, let our responsibility be our greatest gift to the nation.
Eid Mubarak to the leadership and people of the UAE.