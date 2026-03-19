Yet, this year, the festive crescent rises over a landscape marked by a unique and sobering complexity. Following recent regional escalations and blatant Iranian aggression targeting critical infrastructure, the UAE finds itself in a state of heightened vigilance. For the residents of this nation, the message from the authorities has been unwavering: the celebration of Eid will go on with full spirit, but it must be underpinned by an unprecedented level of safety, cooperation, and conscious responsibility.

Across the seven emirates, the rhythms of preparation are in full swing: malls are bustling with families seeking new clothes, homes are being scented with bukhoor for long-awaited gatherings, and the nation’s world-class attractions, from Abu Dhabi’s cultural heart to Dubai’s vibrant skyline, are ready to host millions.

The UAE has long been a global benchmark for resilience. This year, that preparedness is not just a high-level strategic concept; it is a visible, daily reality. As we transition from the spiritual reflection of Ramadan to the festivities of Eid, the national security apparatus has mobilised to ensure that the sanctity of the holiday remains undisturbed.

This is not a call to diminish our joy. Rather, it is a call to protect it. In a world where the regional climate can shift rapidly, the ability to celebrate with peace of mind is a privilege maintained through collective discipline and institutional strength.

One of the most significant developments this year is the UAE’s focus on “crisis literacy.” Recently, the Dubai Media Office and national emergency authorities released multilingual guidance on how to respond to mobile emergency alerts. This transparency is a testament to the maturity of the UAE’s governance.

However, the efficacy of any national defence or safety net relies heavily on the “last mile” of security, the individual citizen and resident. They are the essential building blocks of a secure society. In this context, compliance is an act of patriotism and community care.

From intensified patrols by police to the strategic deployment of civil defence teams across the country, the UAE’s proactive stance is evident. We see it in the enhanced monitoring of our arterial roads and the increased presence of first responders at major public landmarks. These measures are designed to act as a silent shield, allowing families to focus on what matters most: kinship and gratitude.

In the digital age, a threat is not always physical. During times of regional tension, the spread of “digital debris”, misinformation, unverified videos, and alarmist voice notes, can be as damaging as any kinetic action. Authorities have been categorical: rely only on official channels and established news outlets like Gulf News.

Panic is a force multiplier for chaos; composure, conversely, is a force multiplier for safety. This Eid, being a responsible celebrant means being mentally prepared. It means knowing that while the sky may be lit with festive displays, the nation’s eyes are also on the horizon, ensuring that any threat is met with the full might of our defence systems.

The advice provided, to stay indoors, move away from glass surfaces, and follow building management instructions, is practical and calm. The underlying philosophy is clear: readiness is the best antidote to fear. By educating the public on contingency plans, the government is ensuring that “Stay calm and do not panic” becomes a national reflex rather than just a slogan.

In the UAE, security is not just something the government provides; it is something the people participate in. This Eid, let our responsibility be our greatest gift to the nation.

As we gather with our loved ones this weekend, let us remember that our safety is a shared treasure. By following the rules, staying informed, and looking out for one another, we ensure that the light of Eid shines brighter than any shadow of uncertainty.

The UAE has not allowed its internal vigilance to distract from its humanitarian soul. Through initiatives like “Operation Gallant Knight 3,” the country continues to send life-saving aid and Eid clothing to Gaza. This ability to maintain domestic security while leading global humanitarian efforts defines the UAE’s role as a beacon of stability in the Middle East.

Beyond the immediate security concerns, there is a profound sense of reassurance in the UAE’s institutional precision. Even amid regional tensions, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Ministry of Economy have ensured that supply chains remain untouched. Markets are overflowing with fresh produce, and essential goods are readily available. This “business as usual” atmosphere is not a coincidence; it is the result of years of strategic planning and logistical excellence.

A hallmark of this year’s Eid is the adaptation of religious and social traditions. The decision to hold Eid prayers exclusively inside mosques, rather than in traditional outdoor musallahs, is a poignant example of the UAE’s “safety first” doctrine. While the sight of thousands praying in open fields is a cherished image, the transition to indoor venues ensures better crowd management, climate control, and security.

Misinformation preys on the emotional high of a holiday. Sharing a “rumour” out of a misplaced sense of caution only serves to trigger unnecessary anxiety. In the UAE, where legal frameworks regarding electronic crimes are robust, responsible communication is a legal and moral obligation. This Eid, let our social media feeds be filled with greetings and gratitude, not speculation and fear.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.